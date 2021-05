There's perhaps nothing more soothing than a good yoga class, especially when your muscles are tense and sore or you're under a lot of stress. But if you've ever laid your head on a yoga block mid-pose and suddenly been unable to think about anything other than the germs crawling all over it, you're not alone. To help you better stay in the zone, POPSUGAR asked a trainer just how often you should clean your yoga blocks and what products to use to prevent damaging them.