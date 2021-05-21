Downtown installs second and final phase of updated parking meters

The City of Tyler Main Street Department has installed the second and final phase of upgraded meters with Park Smarter capability within the Downtown area. In October 2019, a first round of upgrades was done focused on the spots immediately around the Downtown Square as a trial program. Due to the positive feedback, the department was able to install the rest of the meters at the end of April. The updated meters have more payment options for customers, accepting coins, VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards as well as payments through the app. With the upgrades, the new hourly rate is $1 an hour.