Tyler, TX

Downtown installs second and final phase of updated parking meters

By City of Tyler
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Tyler Main Street Department has installed the second and final phase of upgraded meters with Park Smarter capability within the Downtown area. In October 2019, a first round of upgrades was done focused on the spots immediately around the Downtown Square as a trial program. Due to the positive feedback, the department was able to install the rest of the meters at the end of April. The updated meters have more payment options for customers, accepting coins, VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards as well as payments through the app. With the upgrades, the new hourly rate is $1 an hour.

#Parking Meters#Free Parking#Parking Spaces#Parking Garage#Mobile App#Street Parking#Square Inc#Main Street#Visa#Mastercard#American Express#The Apple App Store#Google Play#Metered Parking#Downtown Square#Upgrades#Vehicles#Customers#Notifications#Park Smarter Capability
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Chamber welcomes Express Employment

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Express Employment with a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office on Tuesday, May 11. Express Employment, located at 5609 S. Donnybrook Ave in Tyler, offers a variety of jobs including full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The business also provides staffing and workforce solutions to employers throughout the community.
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Parks, Keep Tyler Beautiful unveil new murals at Hillside Park art wall

Through her contribution to the Hillside Park art wall, Ingrid Horner, a Tyler resident of three years, said she wanted to provide a message that people could relate to. That message she created can be found in her colorful abstract mural with distorted letters saying, "Let Us Play." She wanted something that would appeal to youth and their parents visiting the park, located at 1111 E Erwin St.
Tyler, TXKLTV

City of Tyler hosts ribbon cutting for Woldert Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Woldert Park Thursday afternoon that had previously been postponed due to COVID-19. The park is equipped with a new playground, basketball courts, a splash pad and a baseball field named after former Tyler City Council member Ed Moore who passed away last December. Moore helped lead the charge in renovating the park and for one city council member Dr. Shirley McKellar that’s what makes the park grand opening bitter sweet because Moore was not able to see his project in its final form.