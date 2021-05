Nepal is facing a ‘human catastrophe’ similar to India’s amid the second wave of Covid-19 as it recorded its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in a joint statement, said several hospitals are full and overflowing with Covid-19 patients. It went on to highlight that southern towns near the Indian border are unable to cope with the growing number of people needing medical treatment.Reporting of cases is 57 times higher than this time last month. India is currently witnessing a severe second wave of the pandemic breaking global records of...