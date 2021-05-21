newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Bandai Namco Launches New Pac-Man Initiative To Get Pac-Tive

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has launched a brand new initiative this morning with Pac-Man to try and get everyone Pac-Tive. The company has invited fans from around the world to get "Pac-Tive" throughout 2021 in mind, body, and within their communities. Part of that has to do with the fact that they have partnered with both Giants Enterprises (the entrepreneurial arm of the San Francisco Giants), and the NBA for several exciting activities and collaborations over the course of 2021. You can read more about them below as they are planning a number of different events to help get you out of the house.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namco Bandai#Nba Playoffs#Basketball#Launches#Today#Giants Enterprises#The San Francisco Giants#The Giant Race#Pac Man Mobile#The State Farm Nba Play#Junk Food#State Farm Nba#Exclusive#Brand#Today#Company#Collaborations#Link#Monthly Challenges#Scottsdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
San Francisco, CAThe Bold Italic

On Losing Your Best Friend During a Pandemic

My best friend of 25 years died suddenly in February; I mourned along with thousands. Six days after my great friend Pedro Gomez of ESPN died of sudden cardiac arrest, I stood at the home plate in a baseball stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. On that day — February 7, 2021 — I gave a speech comparing Pedro to the ideal friend evoked by John Cusack in a 1980s movie called The Sure Thing.