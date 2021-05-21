newsbreak-logo
Video Games

We Take A Look At The Overwatch Concept Art Sketch From Blizzard

By Tyler Roberts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 5th Anniversary of the hit game Overwatch, and Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating. Overwatch 2 news and gameplay are starting to surface, but Blizzard focuses on this legendary series's origins. This month for the From the Vault Blizzard Gear Store Event, Overwatch made its debut with a special limited release 8" x 10" art print. The print showed off the sketch concept designs of various Overwatch heroes and villains, giving gamers and fans a closer look at their original start. Blizzard was kind enough to send us one of the art prints, and wow, this is a must-have collectible for any fan of the series.

