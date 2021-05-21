MotoGP: Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round

Rain had stopped and clouds gave way to a touch of sunshine as intermediate class riders got going in FP1 and they eventually enjoyed the rare sight of dry asphalt at Le Mans. That allowed times to get quicker and quicker as the session progressed and top spot change hands until the checkered flag, when Aron Canet claimed the honours. The Spaniard got a helping hand/tow from Sam Lowes on his way to topping the timesheets by a tenth of a second. Stefano Manzi was second, with Lowes in third. Fabio Di Giannantonio also saw his name at the top of the timing screens in the closing stages of FP1, but eventually settled for fourth, a tenth ahead of Augusto Fernandez.