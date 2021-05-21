newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

MotoGP: Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round

Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePramac rookie Jorge Martin’s injury-forced absence will continue into next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, with Ducati MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro deputising. Motorsport.com's Lewis Duncan breaks down what this means for Pramac Ducati.

Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Pirro to substitute for Martin at Italian MotoGP

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride for Pramac Racing at next weekend’s Italian MotoGP. The Italian will substitute for Jorge Martin who was injured at the Portuguese MotoGP last month. Tito Rabat competed in Spain and France in place of Martin, with next weekend’s race...
MotorsportsAdvanced Television

ITV4 to air MotoGP France

Dorna Sports has confirmed free-to-air coverage of the SHARK Grand Prix de France across the UK. The FIM MotoGP World Championship races of all three classes – MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 – will all be shown live on ITV4 on May 16th. ITV4 became the new home of free-to-air MotoGP...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Dovizioso: Aprilia MotoGP wildcard 'isn't in the plan'

Dovizioso rode the Aprilia for the first time in April at Jerez having agreed a deal with the marque to privately try the bike, with the Italian moving to Mugello for two further days of running on Tuesday and Wednesday. Currently, the tests at Jerez and Mugello are all that...
MotorsportsFrankfort Times

Miller wins French MotoGP, Quartararo leads championship

LE MANS, France (AP) — Australian rider Jack Miller made a great start to overtake polesitter Fabio Quartararo and then held him off to win the French MotoGP on Sunday. The Ducati rider started third behind Quartararo's Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales but surged ahead. Quartararo caught Miller a few laps in but later took a time penalty as heavy rain fell and then subsided.
MotorsportsAsphalt & Rubber

Paddock Pass Podcast Episode 204 – Le Mans MotoGP Preview

Episode 204 of the Paddock Pass Podcast is out, and this show previews the upcoming French GP at Le Mans. On the mics, we have Steve English, David Emmett, Neil Morrison, and Adam Wheeler, as they get us ready for the on-track action coming this weekend. In this show, the...
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

2021 MotoGP Championship Standings After Round 5, Le Mans, France

And, thank you Zara for your race summary earlier! Your wit adds much to reading experience. Cloverleaf...Miller 64, Bagnaia 79, Quartararo 80 = 223. TZnRDracer... Quartararo 80, Zarco 68, Vinales 56 = 204. Rholcomb...Vinales 56, Zarco 68, Quartararo 80 = 204. Buccatini...Zarco 68, Bagnaia 79, Morbidelli 33 = 189. Iannis_Z...Mir...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

MotoGP cancels Finland, adds second Austria round

MotoGP’s Grand Prix of Finland has been cancelled yet again, with a second round in Austria to take its place in 2021. The Red Bull Ring will now play host to the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria on August 6-8, as well as the Austrian Grand Prix on the following weekend.
Video Gamesredbull.com

Review of MotoGP 21

Whoever gave games like Dark Souls or Cuphead the title of “difficult” has definitely not tried a MotoGP game. These games have some of the steepest learning curves I’ve ever experienced and previous titles have been nearly impossible for new players to get to grips with, especially if they lack any previous knowledge about motorcycles or motorsport.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Morbidelli, Espargaro at odds over French MotoGP clash

Honda’s Espargaro had a big moment exiting the Chemin aux Boeufs chicane on the opening lap of Sunday’s 27-lap Le Mans race which cost him drive and forced Morbidelli to move up his inside into the next corner. But Espargaro braked hard into the following turn trying to pass the...
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

Le Mans MotoGP Saturday Round Up: Let Unpredictability Reign

If you want to get an idea of what might happen during the race at any particular MotoGP round, the tried and tested method is to pay particular attention to what happens in FP4. Watch the session carefully, and then pore over the analysis timesheet carefully, checking to see who was using which tires, how many laps they had on them, and the average pace they were capable of doing.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash

The Honda rider ran in the podium battle at the start of the 27-lap flag-to-flag contest at Le Mans – just the third race of his MotoGP comeback – and managed to steal the lead from Fabio Quartararo during the pitstops at the end of lap five. Marquez quickly put...
MotorsportsRideApart

You Could Hang A Piece Of Ducati MotoGP History On Your Wall

Are you looking for something special to make your walls stand out? We’ve all been there, whether you’ve found yourself staring at them more frequently in the past year or otherwise. If you’re a massive Ducati fan, MotoGP fan, and/or Casey Stoner fan, you’ll want to see what Italian motorsport memorabilia shop Halmo currently has in stock.
MotorsportsRoadracingWorld.com

MotoGP: German GP Staying At Sachsenring Through 2026

MotoGP™ remains at the Sachsenring for another five years. The classic German track will remain on the MotoGP™ calendar until at least 2026. Dorna Sports and the ADAC are delighted to announce that the Sachsenring will remain the home of the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. The ADAC and MotoGP™ rights holder Dorna will continue their successful partnership until at least 2026, establishing a long-term basis for the continued existence of one of the largest individual sporting events in Germany.
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

MotoGP Race And Practice Results

Rain had stopped and clouds gave way to a touch of sunshine as intermediate class riders got going in FP1 and they eventually enjoyed the rare sight of dry asphalt at Le Mans. That allowed times to get quicker and quicker as the session progressed and top spot change hands until the checkered flag, when Aron Canet claimed the honours. The Spaniard got a helping hand/tow from Sam Lowes on his way to topping the timesheets by a tenth of a second. Stefano Manzi was second, with Lowes in third. Fabio Di Giannantonio also saw his name at the top of the timing screens in the closing stages of FP1, but eventually settled for fourth, a tenth ahead of Augusto Fernandez.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

Overnight rain left the Le Mans circuit soaked for the start of FP3, which meant already the qualifying groups for later this afternoon have been decided based on Friday’s times. Suzuki’s Alex Rins – who will face Q1 later – set the initial benchmark on wet tyres at 1m48.807s, though...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Five years split Jack Miller’s first and second MotoGP victories. Having found redemption two weeks ago at Jerez following a poor start to life as a factory Ducati team rider in 2021, Miller only had to wait a fortnight for his third premier class win. Insert whatever lazy bus analogy you like here, but it’s clear the Australian is starting to unleash his true form.