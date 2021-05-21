County sets hearing on road

Peachtree Road in Precinct 2 where two bridges were constructed in 2020, may get a “No Through Trucks” designation. A public hearing on the subject is set for June 15. Courtesy photo

Banning trucks on a much traveled Henderson County Road is the subject of a public hearing set for next month at Commissioners Court.

Commissioners Court, Tuesday, set the hearing for 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, concerning County Road 2930, also known as Peachtree Road, in Precinct 2.

“Many of the people who live on this road have asked if there was a way we could put a No Through Truck Route through here,” said Scott Tuley, Precinct 2 Commissioner.

Anyone who wishes to speak on whether the designation should be placed on CR 2930 can speak at the public hearing.

Tuley said many box trucks and 18 wheelers use the road rather than drive to State Highway 198 or Farm-to-Market Road 316. An engineering study on the road shows that from 2,800 to 3,200 cars used the road in a 24-hour period. The heavy trucks and the steady stream of cars is putting a lot of wear and tear in the road.

“It’s a connections between the Dallas suburbs and the southern portion of Precinct 2,” Tuley said.

The Texas Transportation Code states the Commissioners Court may exercise general control over all roads, highways, and bridges in the county.

A commissioners court may identify an alternate route to a road and require heavy vehicles having a gross weight of more than 60,000 pounds to travel the alternate route in order to prevent excessive damage to the road due to the volume of traffic by such heavy vehicles.

Earlier this month, Commissioners Court set a No Through Trucks designation on Waverly Way In Precinct 4.

In other action, Commissioners:

• tabled an action delineating the duties of the County Treasurer’s Office and the Human Resources Coordinator;

• approved a right-of-way permit for the Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation to install a new meter on County Road 1402 for a property owner;

• approved right of way permits for the Bethel/Ash Water Supply Corporation to bore water lines under County Roads 3911 and 3715;

• authorized payment of bills totaling $195,020.87.