With recent hits like The Boys and Invincible, Amazon Prime is carving out an interesting space in the genre television world. Later this month, the streaming service is set to release its latest series, the genre-bending YA drama Panic. On Wednesday, Amazon debuted the best look yet at the series, which is based on Lauren Oliver's book of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, showcased the high-octane energy of the series, as well as the original song "Not Going Home" from Tones and I.