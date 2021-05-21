Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector’s Edition preorders open
North America will finally receive Mega Man: The Wily Wars in official physical cartridge form on Sega Genesis. Strictly Limited Games in partnership with Retro-Bit has begun preorders for Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector’s Edition, retailing for $85.99 USD or €69.99 and expected to ship in October or November. (In Europe, it is also available for £59.99 at Funstock.) This awesome bundle contains so much stuff that it would almost be easier to talk about what’s not included, but here we go:www.nintendoenthusiast.com