A McMansion Becomes a Stage in This American Wife
Something very funny is going inside the stately mansion tucked away at the end of an azalea-lined cul-de-sac in Lake Success, New York. There is a camera in the refrigerator. And another in the oven. Two actors, Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, deliver hysterical monologues rife with female trouble into them. In another part of the house, actor Jakeem Dante Powell plants his face next to a statuette of a naked male wrestler’s rear end. Plaster vases in the shape of human body parts decorate a bookcase. Jars of lemon drops and real lemons adorn a tabletop. A giant pink Barbie-style truck has been exhumed from the basement and moved to a shocking pink bedroom. Another bedroom has been turned into a control room, with multiple computer screen monitors watched over by a crew that includes director Rory Pelsue and dramaturges Cat Rodriguez and Ariel Sibert.www.architecturaldigest.com