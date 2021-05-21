Weekend construction: Closures on I-17, I-10 and Loop 101
There are a few scheduled closures or lane restrictions for some of the Valley's freeways this weekend (May 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Here is ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory, as it appears on the official site:
- Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane (HOV lane open) between Dove Valley Road and Dixileta Drive in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Sunday (May 23) for resurfacing.
- Detour: Please consider alternate routes or adjust your travel schedule to avoid heavy traffic during peak travel times. Local alternate routes include southbound North Valley Parkway.
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane (HOV or left lane open) between Dixileta Drive and Pioneer Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 24) for resurfacing. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at State Route 74/Carefree Highway closed. Northbound I-17 on- or off-ramps between Loop 303 and Pioneer Road will be closed as needed for resurfacing work.
- Detour: Please consider alternate routes or adjust your travel schedule to avoid heavy traffic and delays during peak travel times. Local alternate routes include northbound North Valley Parkway.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between 56th Street and State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 24) for diamond grinding of pavement as part of widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale Road and 64th Street also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic.
- Detour: East Valley drivers should consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Deer Valley Drive to southbound Cave Creek Road. Drivers south of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Bell Road to northbound SR 51.
- Westbound Interstate 10 left two lanes closed between Broadway Road and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) at the Broadway Curve from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (May 22) and from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (May 23) for pre-construction survey work.
- Detour: Please use caution and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.