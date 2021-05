U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., last week defended having missed the most House votes of any freshman member of the chamber because of his honeymoon. "It just shows how exactly the Democrats feel about the nuclear family in America right now. I was doing the only thing that I find more important than my service here in Congress, and that was my service as a husband," Cawthorn told Real America’s Voice network on Thursday, according to The Washington Times.