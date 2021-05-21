Got Plans? How About a Movie, Concert, Festival, or a 5k!

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy some events here’s what’s going on. Grand 14 Theater in the Market Common is hosting “Free Fast Fridays”! Tonight is Fast & the Furious Fridays at no cost! The 4th installment of the franchise will start at 7:00 and the film runs until 9:15. It’s first come first serve. Saturday at Pelicans Stadium is the Christian band, “Mercy Me.” Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are at TicketReturn.com. The town of Surfside Beach and the “Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful” organization will host a beach sweep starting at 9 a.m. Finally, Thompson Farm is hosting their “This & That Spring Festival” on Sunday. Bring the family out to the farm in Conway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, face painting, plenty of vendors, pony and camel rides plus a whole lot more. Even better, this event benefits local veterans. And for Memorial Day Weekend, you can run a 5K that helps local students and pays tribute a fallen soldier on Saturday, May 29 in Pageland at 9:30 a.m. There’s lunch, music, a raffle and silent auction. It all benefits a scholarship fund given each year in to honor the memory of Staff Sgt Jason Hicks, USAF, who paid the Ultimate Sacrifice in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. For more information, and to register go to jasonhicksmemorial.com.