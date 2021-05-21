newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside Beach, SC

Got Plans? How About a Movie, Concert, Festival, or a 5k!

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to get out and enjoy some events here’s what’s going on. Grand 14 Theater in the Market Common is hosting “Free Fast Fridays”! Tonight is Fast & the Furious Fridays at no cost! The 4th installment of the franchise will start at 7:00 and the film runs until 9:15. It’s first come first serve. Saturday at Pelicans Stadium is the Christian band, “Mercy Me.” Show time is 7 p.m. Tickets are at TicketReturn.com. The town of Surfside Beach and the “Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful” organization will host a beach sweep starting at 9 a.m. Finally, Thompson Farm is hosting their “This & That Spring Festival” on Sunday. Bring the family out to the farm in Conway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, face painting, plenty of vendors, pony and camel rides plus a whole lot more. Even better, this event benefits local veterans. And for Memorial Day Weekend, you can run a 5K that helps local students and pays tribute a fallen soldier on Saturday, May 29 in Pageland at 9:30 a.m. There’s lunch, music, a raffle and silent auction. It all benefits a scholarship fund given each year in to honor the memory of Staff Sgt Jason Hicks, USAF, who paid the Ultimate Sacrifice in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. For more information, and to register go to jasonhicksmemorial.com.

www.wfxb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Society
City
Pageland, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Movie Tickets#Show Time#Lunch Time#Fast#Christian#Ticketreturn Com#Thompson Farm#Jasonhicksmemorial Com#Usaf#Theater#Tonight#Food Trucks#Face Painting#Pelicans Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
Related
Horry County, SCabcnews4.com

Baby owl reunited with siblings after misplaced nest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was another adventurous afternoon for Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Midway Fire Rescue when some owlets needed help on Sunday. An improperly hung nest from a great horned owl renesting a few weeks ago was fixed when the owlets couldn't climb out onto a branch, according to Executive Director at Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Kimberly Cerimele.
Conway, SCWMBF

L.W. Paul Living History Farm to host fiddle music program

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway represents what life was like from 1900 to 1955 on an Horry County farm. This Saturday, May 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., they’ll host a fiddle music program to showcase beautiful music and its history. The event...
Conway, SCWMBF

Dining With Dockery: 810 Billiards & Bowling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - 810 Billards & Bowling offers more than just fun and games! In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Conway for the location off of 501 just south of Conway. From happy hour to a late-night snack, 810 offers a fun and memorable experience...
Conway, SCWMBF

Enjoy the three 810 Billiards and Bowling locations along the Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -810 Billiards and Bowling has three locations around the Grand Strand in Conway, The Market Common and North Myrtle Beach. They have food, drinks and fun! You can bowl, watch a game at the sports bar with a great cocktail and order some great food. This is a great place to have some fun with family and friends.
Conway, SCwpde.com

Local florists feeling strain of flower shortage ahead of Mother's Day

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — You might not want to wait until this weekend to find flowers for mom. Local florists said they're feeling the impact of a nationwide flower shortage. Steven Jones owns Granny's Florist in Conway. He says production first dipped as a result of the pandemic, and then weather issues in flower-growing hot spots like California and South America resulted in the current shortage. He says right now it's harder to find flowers for his store than ever before.