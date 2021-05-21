newsbreak-logo
More Than 70 Cops Have Left Capitol Police Force Since Riots: Union

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least 70 Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the union said. “What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now,” USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a Thursday statement obtained by CNN. “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”

POTUSNPR

Former Trump Officials To Defend Federal Response To Capitol Riot

Officials from the Trump administration will deliver testimony to Congress on Wednesday in defense of their handling of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection led by pro-Trump extremists, as lawmakers seek to pinpoint the administrative failures that led to the deadly riot. Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and former...
Law EnforcementWhittier Daily News

Police unions fighting bill to decertify dangerous cops

After the horrific murder of George Floyd by a now-convicted Minneapolis police officer, California legislators spoke forcefully about the need to revamp some of the state’s inadequate police-oversight laws. Nearly a year later, little has changed in the Capitol as major reform legislation faces a rough road forward yet again.
New York City, NYProgressive Rail Roading

NYPD responds to MTA, union requests for more police

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Transport Workers Union Local 100 last week called on the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to deploy additional officers and mental health resources to the transit system following recent attacks on employees in the subways. One such attack was on New York City...
MilitaryChannel 3000

Active-duty Marine charged with assaulting police officers at US Capitol riot

(CNN) — An active-duty US Marine was arrested Thursday for allegedly participating in the deadly Capitol insurrection and charged with assaulting multiple police officers inside and outside the iconic building during the attack. Major Christopher Warnagiris, who is stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, was arrested in Virginia, according to...
Congress & CourtsBrenham Banner-Press

Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. CNN's Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Ron Johnson Rails Against Capitol Riot Commission: ‘By and Large It Was Peaceful Protests’ on 1/6 Except for Some ‘Agitators’

Senator Ron Johnson once again insisted that the events of January 6th were not an insurrection and that at the Capitol, “by and large it was peaceful protests.”. 35 Republicans joined Democrats in the House to vote to create the 1/6 commission. The House Homeland Security Committee reached a bipartisan agreement last week, but most Republicans voted against it Wednesday and, as for the Senate, Mitch McConnell has publicly made it clear he opposes it.