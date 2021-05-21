More Than 70 Cops Have Left Capitol Police Force Since Riots: Union
At least 70 Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the Jan. 6 insurrection, the union said. “What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now,” USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a Thursday statement obtained by CNN. “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”www.thedailybeast.com