Boris Johnson’s former aide has apologised for approving a £187m government-backed loan to a property developer while he was still on the payroll of the company.It comes as home secretary Priti Patel faces calls for an investigation into an allegedly “flagrant” breach of the ministerial code, and new questions have been raised about the transparency of government dealings.It has emerged that Tory peer Eddie Lister backed a loan for building giant Delancey when he was chair of the Homes England agency – while also working as a paid strategic adviser to the developer.Lord Udny-Lister, who quit No 10 unexpectedly last month, admitted...