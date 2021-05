It’s Real Madrid vs. Granada Thursday in La Liga play as the reigning Spanish League champs look to keep their hopes of a repeat alive. Madrid is coming off a tie against Sevilla in La Liga play after getting knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea. As a result, the club will be looking to rebound and close the gap with Spanish League frontrunners Atletico Madrid. The club will be looking for Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos to lead the way once again. On the other side, Granada is looking for another big upset after knocking off FC Barcelona a couple of weeks ago -- and going 0-2 since them. Granada currently sits 10th in the Spanish League standings at 13-6-16. Roberto Soldado has led the way offensively this season.