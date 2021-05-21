The Best Gaming Earbuds—and an Audio Adapter—for High-Quality Listening

I know what you're thinking. What's the big difference between regular earbuds and gaming earbuds? The main thing gamers are looking for, in addition to deep and full sound quality, is low latency, which is like having a high frame rate but for sound. Now you're probably thinking, why wouldn't I just use a normal gaming headset? And that's simple: Earbuds are cooler and will help you combat those gamer rage sweats. But in all honesty, some people just prefer in-ear as opposed to over-ear, and more importantly, want to cut down on wires. And with consoles like the Switch and mobile game streaming from the likes of PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia, a good pair of earbuds is crucial for gaming on the go. So if you're taking your handheld on a trip—or just trying to avoid the gamer hot flashes—here are the best gaming earbuds out there right now.