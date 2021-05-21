newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Guardian view on the richest getting richer: fix a broken economic system

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunday Times rich list provides a useful social X-ray of Britain. It is a journalistic tool that looks inside high society without damaging its subjects. However, the findings of the latest survey – that the richest have got even richer – have been released when many people have endured a Covid year of hardship, loss and boredom. A preview released on Friday reveals that there are now 24 more billionaires than 12 months earlier, a greater increase than in any year since the list was launched 33 years ago. To have created such a concentration of wealth during a pandemic is an indictment of an economic system that has gone badly wrong.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hobbes
Person
Thomas Piketty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic System#Economics#Billionaires#Uk#Wealth Inequality#Economic Inequality#Income Inequality#Social Inequality#World Population#Covid#The Resolution Foundation#Ocado#French#Duke Of Westminster#Sunday Times#Household Wealth#Increasing Inequality#Mr Piketty#Britain#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

The Guardian on the pandemic and the changing nature of employment

The following editorial published on May 18 in the Guardian:. As Britain warily exits lockdown, the post-pandemic challenges that the country faces are looming large. On Tuesday, a study by the Resolution Foundation thinktank outlined some of them, including reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and managing the transition to automation in parts of the economy. The report also highlighted a new social divide, one that emerged in the context of COVID-19 and is likely, in some form, to remain when the pandemic is behind us.
Healthinews.co.uk

Gordon Brown urges Boris Johnson to lead on world vaccine equality ahead of G7 meeting

Gordon Brown has pressed Boris Johnson to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to the world’s poorest countries by convincing other rich nations to back “burden sharing” plans. Former Prime Minister Mr Brown said rich countries should pay their fair share of vaccine costs in order to keep both poorer nations and themselves safe, as well as to help the economy.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Business lobby CBI sets out list of post-Covid policy demands to government

Britain will “never have a greater opportunity” to transform its economy than the aftermath of the pandemic, according to the UK’s largest business lobby group.In a report published on Monday the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) produced a long list of policy demands it said the government should pursue to “unite as a nation and transform the UK economy for the decade ahead”.It called for government support for industry to be scaled up, while arguing that some obligations on firms should be scrapped.The CBI urged the government to scrap its apprentice levy that funds new apprenticeships and instead said firms...
ImmigrationPosted by
newschain

Patel vows to fix ‘broken’ immigration system

Home Secretary Priti Patel is vowing wholesale reform of the UK’s “broken” immigration system as she unveils plans for a “fully digital border” within five years. In a keynote speech on Monday, Ms Patel will promise to deliver a system that works for the “law-abiding majority” and against those who seek to “abuse our hospitality and generous spirit”.
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Larry Summers’ ESG investing tip; plus carbon trading starts in UK

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Asked what he would do about ESG if he ran a big university endowment, former Treasury secretary and Harvard University President Larry Summers told a Citi sustainability conference this week that he would focus exclusively on finding the next emerging green technologies, and not bother with agitating for fossil fuel […]
EnvironmentDenver Post

Opinion: Net zero — Boris Johnson has the public support to make it happen

When U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Biden’s Earth Day summit that protecting the environment was not “some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging,” supporters laughed, opponents were outraged and Greta Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to “Bunny Hugger.”. But Johnson hit on an important fact, the...
Income TaxTax Foundation

Reviewing Recent Evidence of the Effect of Taxes on Economic Growth

With the Biden administration proposing a variety of new taxes, it is worth revisiting the literature on how taxes impact economic growth. In 2012, we published a review of the evidence, noting that most studies find negative impacts. However, many papers have been written since, some using more sophisticated empirical methods to identify a causal impact of taxes on economic growth. Below we review this new evidence, again confirming our original findings: Taxes, particularly on corporate and individual income, harm economic growth.
HealthThe Guardian

The Guardian view on working from home: a new social divide

As Britain warily exits lockdown, the post-pandemic challenges that the country faces are looming large. On Tuesday, a study by the Resolution Foundation thinktank outlined some of them, including reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and managing the transition to automation in parts of the economy. The report also highlighted a new social divide, one that emerged in the context of Covid and is likely, in some form, to remain when the pandemic is behind us. In 2019, only 5% of employees worked mainly from home, but that number grew to almost 50% during the first and third lockdowns. Remote working has become particularly prevalent among the higher-paid and higher-educated, as a substantial part of the knowledge economy successfully migrates to affluent suburbs in London and elsewhere. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics this week reveal that 70% of all staff in Richmond upon Thames worked from home at some point during the pandemic. The equivalent figure in Burnley was less than 14%.
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Covid and travel: these traffic lights won’t keep us safe

On the same day that the first wave of holidaymakers jetted off to Portugal, experts warned that the Covid variant first discovered in India was set to become the dominant strain in the UK within days. The rapid transmission of B.1.617.2 casts doubt over plans for a full reopening of the economy on 21 June, and could lead to local lockdowns or – according to one expert – require the reversal of some relaxations.
PoliticsThe Guardian

The Guardian view on David Cameron’s lobbying: a cynical defence won’t wash

Last week, David Cameron, Britain’s former Conservative prime minister, claimed rather implausibly that his frantic lobbying of ministers and officials last year on behalf of failed Australian financier Lex Greensill was motivated by public service rather than private gain. Mr Cameron could say this with a straight face because he would not reveal, in four hours of testimony to MPs, his salary or the payout he was in line for had Greensill Capital survived the pandemic.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

The Guardian view on declining birthrates: there may be trouble ahead

Europe’s baby deficit is becoming impossible to ignore. In Rome on Friday, Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, and Pope Francis were the star attendees at a special conference to discuss the country’s declining birthrate. According to latest figures, 2020 saw the lowest number of births recorded since Italian unification in 1861. Spain is ageing at a similar pace, as is much of eastern Europe. In Britain, it is the same story. The Centre for Population Change recently predicted a post-pandemic decline in annual births, deepening a secular trend that has already taken the birthrate to “historically low levels”.
Public HealthThe Guardian

The Guardian view on the Covid public inquiry: an undemocratic delay

The good news is that Boris Johnson has finally announced a public inquiry into the United Kingdom’s Covid-19 pandemic. Public inquiries remain pivotal in our public life, even today, and it was inconceivable that there would not be one on what the prime minister this week called “a trauma like no other”. For many months though, Mr Johnson has prevaricated on the timing and the details. It always seemed to be never quite the right moment. Now, amid expectations that the worst of the pandemic may possibly be ending at least in this country, that excuse is running out of road.
EntertainmentTelegraph

Our social care system is as broken as the PM's promises

The return of Motherland to the small screen couldn’t have come at a better time. Not just because we could all do with a scabrously funny comedy to cheer up the schedules but, to quote Niels Bohr: “There are some things so serious you have to laugh at them”. And coming from a quantum physicist that’s saying something.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

When WILL they show they care? Boris Johnson faces backlash after failing to honour his pledge to fix Britain's broken social care system... and devoted just NINE WORDS to it in the Queen's Speech

The promise they never keep... September 1997 - Tony Blair: ‘I don’t want [our children] brought up in a country where the only way pensioners can get long-term care is by selling their home’. January 2013 - David Cameron: ‘We’ll set out big new steps on some of the hardest...
KidsThe Guardian

The Guardian view on early years education: England’s toddlers need attention

New figures showing a net loss of more than 315 early years providers in England in February and March arrive hard on the heels of a survey that found just one in four maintained (state-funded) nurseries will be able to remain open with current levels of funding. To many parents, and early years workers, the crisis in the sector is no surprise. Nurseries were suffering before the pandemic due to cuts. No wonder Covid-19 is killing off a growing number of them.
U.K.Posted by
Vice

Renting Is Broken. Can It Be Fixed?

Fran had rented her flat for 10 years. It was a small one-bed flat in a sleepy coastal town, and the rent was cheap. All was well until her landlord decided to sell off the block of flats to a new owner, which is when the trouble started. Issues that had previously been fixed now went unsolved – windows hanging out of frames, leaks in the ceiling. Annoyed and desperate for help with the increasingly dangerous state of the flat, she reached out to the council, who contacted the new landlord.
Public HealthThe Guardian

The Guardian view on an NHS recovery: a shock is the last thing it needs

On Tuesday, the Queen’s speech will offer a preview of the government’s plans for the health service’s recovery from the pandemic. An NHS bill is expected to give back to the secretary of state powers to direct the service in England that were delegated under previous reforms. Clinical commissioning groups will be merged into a smaller number of new bodies to be known as integrated care systems, with a new responsibility to work with councils on social care. NHS England’s boss, Sir Simon Stevens, is stepping down.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

No wealth tax raid as UK households save £140bn over pandemic, says Sunak

UK households have tucked away about £140bn over the past year and £100bn is sitting on corporate balance sheets, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak told the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on 4 May. Sunak also said wealthy families will escape a post-pandemic tax raid earmarked to boost the economy,...