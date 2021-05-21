Are the Blazers and Nuggets Now a Rivalry?
On a playoff preview edition of the Blazer’s Edge podcast, host Danny Marang is joined by Adam Mares of DNVR Sports to take a look at the first round match up between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets. There’s no shortage of storylines, Jusuf Nurkic vs Nikola Jokic, rematch of the 2019 series, Denver coming in short handed, pressure on the Blazers and Terry Stotts, Damian Lillard and the Blazers backcourt vs Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets frontcourt... and will anyone admit that this has/is turned into a rivalry? That and more on this episode.www.blazersedge.com