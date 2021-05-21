Bruno Mars Becomes The First Artist With 5 Diamond Certified Songs
Bruno Mars has officially become the first artist ever to receive five RIAA diamond certified singles. His songs “That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man” have both just received diamond certification, selling and streaming over 10 million copies. That brings his total up to five, following previous diamond certified #1 hits “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and the Mark Ronson collab “Uptown Funk!” (“Just The Way You Are” is 12 times multi-platinum, “Uptown Funk!” and “When I Was Your Man” are 11 times multi-platinum, and “Grenade” and “That’s What I Like” are ten times multi-platinum.)www.stereogum.com