Bruno Mars Becomes The First Artist With 5 Diamond Certified Songs

We’re still looking for a dance floor to run on, and Dua Lipa is still looking for her first No. 1. After an unusual two-day delay, the new Billboard Hot 100 is here, with Lipa and DaBaby’s remix of “Levitating” rising to a new high of No. 2 — after some projections had it topping the chart. Instead, “Levitating” was blocked by “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s duo Silk Sonic, which returned to the top spot for a second week. While “Levitating” earned more streams (21.9 million to 17.8 million) and sales (19,900 to 14,200), “Leave the Door Open” secured a big enough win at radio impressions (87 million to 59.7 million) to eke out No. 1. A statement with Billboard’s story on the new chart says, “The announcement of this week’s Hot 100 was delayed by approximately 48 hours while Billboard and MRC Data conducted standard audits on reported data, working with data partners to recognize and resolve anomalies.” Last week, Billboard updated the top ten after its initial announcement; the chart misplaced the Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus’s “Without You” remix at No. 10 before correcting it to No. 8.