newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bruno Mars Becomes The First Artist With 5 Diamond Certified Songs

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Mars has officially become the first artist ever to receive five RIAA diamond certified singles. His songs “That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man” have both just received diamond certification, selling and streaming over 10 million copies. That brings his total up to five, following previous diamond certified #1 hits “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” and the Mark Ronson collab “Uptown Funk!” (“Just The Way You Are” is 12 times multi-platinum, “Uptown Funk!” and “When I Was Your Man” are 11 times multi-platinum, and “Grenade” and “That’s What I Like” are ten times multi-platinum.)

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond#Uptown Funk#Billboard#Hits#Spot Gold#Riaa#Gold And Platinum Program#Atlantic Records#Congratulations#Ceo#Paak#Man#Grenade#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicenergy941.com

Bruno Mars’ Vegas Residency SOLD-OUT In Minutes

If you have a Bruno Mars ticket for his Las Vegas residency consider yourself lucky because all shows sold out in minutes!. Mars is set to perform with his “Silk Sonic” counterpart, Anderson.Paak throughout July at the Park MGM, but if you didn’t snag a ticket, unfortunately, it’s too late.
CelebritiesVulture

Silk Sonic Closes the Door on Dua Lipa, Hits No. 1 on Delayed Hot 100 Chart

We’re still looking for a dance floor to run on, and Dua Lipa is still looking for her first No. 1. After an unusual two-day delay, the new Billboard Hot 100 is here, with Lipa and DaBaby’s remix of “Levitating” rising to a new high of No. 2 — after some projections had it topping the chart. Instead, “Levitating” was blocked by “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s duo Silk Sonic, which returned to the top spot for a second week. While “Levitating” earned more streams (21.9 million to 17.8 million) and sales (19,900 to 14,200), “Leave the Door Open” secured a big enough win at radio impressions (87 million to 59.7 million) to eke out No. 1. A statement with Billboard’s story on the new chart says, “The announcement of this week’s Hot 100 was delayed by approximately 48 hours while Billboard and MRC Data conducted standard audits on reported data, working with data partners to recognize and resolve anomalies.” Last week, Billboard updated the top ten after its initial announcement; the chart misplaced the Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus’s “Without You” remix at No. 10 before correcting it to No. 8.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Bruno Mars Proves His Songs Are Irresistible With Latest Historic Win

Bruno Mars is in a rarified air of his own when it comes to hit making singles. On Friday (May 21), the Recording Industry Association of America revealed the other half of Silk Sonic had made history, becoming the first artist ever to achieve 5 diamond-certified singles. Bruno was quick to take in the moment, thanking fans for their support.
CelebritiesSt. Louis American

Billboard crowns Drake ‘Artist of the Decade’

Drake’s name has been synonymous with consistent radioplay and mainstream media since 2010 and Billboard recently named him Artist of the Decade. Nominated also were Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Adele, who respectively ranked second through fifth. He shared his excitement to Instagram Stories after joining one of his...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

The Weeknd Wins Big at Billboard Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - It was a big day for The Weeknd, who was named top artist tonight at the Billboard Music Awards. The Weeknd had carried a leading 16 nominations into the show and had already won seven awards by the time the off-air winners were announced Sunday morning. The Weeknd won top male artist, top radio songs artist, top R&B artist, top R&B male artist, top R&B album, top radio song and top R&B song.
MusicETOnline.com

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Jonas Brothers to Perform With Marshmello

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will have a slew of performances!. In addition to hosting the big night, Nick Jonas will join the Jonas Brothers onstage with Marshmello, where they will most likely perform their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me." But that's not all! Bad Bunny and Karol...
Musicseattlepi.com

Duran Duran to Debut New Single on Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran has been named as a performer for the Billboard Music Awards, where the group will premiere a new single remotely from England, bringing in as their collaborator a fellow Brit, Blur’s Graham Coxon. Their appearance May 23 will be the first on a BBMAs telecast by the group,...
CelebritiesBillboard

Kali Uchis Earns First Hot Latin Songs Chart No. 1 With 'Telepatía'

She becomes the first female soloist without an accompanied act to lead since 2012 and bumps Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's "Dakiti" from No. 1 after 27 weeks. Kali Uchis scores her first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart as ”Telepatía” ascends 2-1 on the May 22-dated survey. Uchis is the first female soloist without an accompanied act to reach No. 1 since 2012.
MusicVulture

Alicia Keys Belts Songs in A Minor Medley at Billboard Music Awards

Alicia Keys celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in the way so many of us celebrate our major milestones: with a medley performance at the Billboard Music Awards and a personal shout-out from Michelle Obama. Keys, whom Obama described in her introduction as a “shining light and singular force,” started off the performance with the whispered intro to Songs in A Minor, “Piano & I.” Keys then launched into “A Woman’s Worth” before switching to a cover of Prince’s “How Come You Don’t Call Me.” She finished off the performance with, of course, “Fallin’” — a song that garnered three trophies for Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Performance, and Song of the Year at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards.
MusicPosted by
Page Six

Drake’s adorable son Adonis steals the show at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

It was all about family for Drake as he was named Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. In fact, the rapper-singer behind a remarkable string of hits — from “Best I Ever Had,” “Find Your Love” and “Hotline Bling” to “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings” and “Toosie Slide” — had a group of family and friends onstage to present him with the honor outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
MusicTVLine

Alicia Keys Performs Greatest Hits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards — Watch

Alicia Keys made a major appearance at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards with a few Songs in A Minor. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of that album, which was nominated for R&B/Hip-Hop Album of the Year in 2001, Keys dropped by the 2021 BBMAs to perform a nostalgic medley of hits. The performance was introduced via a dramatic montage, which included gushing praise from famous fan Michelle Obama.
MusicNew York Post

Pink and daughter Willow soar in daredevil Billboard Music Awards stunt

Pink lived up to her newly-minted Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a touching aerial performance to her song “Cover Me in Sunshine” — in tandem with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart. The badass award recipient picked the song — a single she recorded with Willow...
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Bruno Mars, H.E.R., Saweetie and more make up The Chronicle’s 2021 APHM mixtape

With vaccinations more widespread, pandemic restrictions loosening and summer on the horizon, think of this year’s Chronicle-curated Asian Pacific American Heritage Month mixtape as a safe, socially distanced barbecue. There are grown folks dropping knowledge (Lyrics Born & Cutso, the Year of the Ox, H.E.R.); young’uns swiping cognac and messing...
CelebritiesBBC

Nick Kamen: Madonna heartbroken by singer and model's death

Madonna has paid tribute to Nick Kamen, the model, actor and singer whose biggest hit was co-written by the star. Kamen caught the eye in a 1985 Levi's jeans advert - baring his chest in a launderette - and the queen of pop invited him in on a track the following year. He died this week aged 59.