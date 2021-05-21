Chiesa, Kulusevski & de Ligt spark Juventus at the end of a disappointing campaign

Any season in which Inter win the Scudetto is a bad season; a season in which Inter win the Scudetto with a double-digit point cushion is a very, very bad season, even with the miniature consolations of the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia. The cumulative wage bill, high-profile players, and recent domestic hegemony of the club make the end result in Serie A sting all the more, and I admit that over the last few months there’s been a sort of dark cloud hanging over my own love for this team; I’ve felt like Frodo right when he departs the Fellowship and starts to wander with Sam and Gollum in tow.