Delray Beach, FL

Plein Air, Highwaymen paintings to highlight Delray Beach Historical Society’s 2-day outdoor art show

By Brett Shweky
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of National Historic Preservation Month, the Delray Beach Historical Society, 3 NE First St., is putting on a two-day free art show and sale featuring local artists. The Delray Beach Historical Society’s “Art in the Garden” event on May 29 and 30 will include over 100 pieces from...

www.sun-sentinel.com
