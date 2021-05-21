Plein Air, Highwaymen paintings to highlight Delray Beach Historical Society’s 2-day outdoor art show

The search for meaning is a never-ending journey through life’s peaks and valleys. To honor this, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will present “Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science,” featuring the work of Japanese scientist-turned-artist Iwasaki Tsuneo, through September 19. The late research biologist’s deceptively minimal paintings encourage viewers to reflect upon the interconnectedness of the universe, pinpointing the intersection between scientific phenomena and Buddhist principles. During his life, Iwasaki used his art as an expansion of his devotional practice of shyakyo—the reverent act of hand-copying sacred Buddhist texts—and drew on characters from the Heart Sutra. He interpreted this inspiration in imaginative ways, giving it new life as the glow around a flame, a DNA helix, lightning bolts striking an expanse, and more.