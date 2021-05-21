Tents are CRAZY CHEAP Today in the REI Anniversary Sale

As part of the REI Anniversary Sale going on right now, REI has discounted many great tents by a whopping 25% off. Some excellent tents are even 30% off making them an even sweeter deal. If you’re in the market for a new tent ready for your hiking adventures this coming summer, this is the ideal time to get a better quality tent than you might ordinarily be able to afford. REI has everything from tents that are ideal for up to four people right up to much larger tents that are perfect for six people to camp in luxury. We’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so keep on reading while we check them out for you. To help you out further, our tent buying guide should help you figure out exactly what you need.