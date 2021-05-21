newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Tents are CRAZY CHEAP Today in the REI Anniversary Sale

themanual.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the REI Anniversary Sale going on right now, REI has discounted many great tents by a whopping 25% off. Some excellent tents are even 30% off making them an even sweeter deal. If you’re in the market for a new tent ready for your hiking adventures this coming summer, this is the ideal time to get a better quality tent than you might ordinarily be able to afford. REI has everything from tents that are ideal for up to four people right up to much larger tents that are perfect for six people to camp in luxury. We’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so keep on reading while we check them out for you. To help you out further, our tent buying guide should help you figure out exactly what you need.

www.themanual.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Rei Co Op#Tents#Sleeping Bags#Discounts#Hiking Boots#Perfect Boots#Grand Hut 4 Tent#Rei Co Op#Grand Hut 6 Tent#Nemo Hornet#Wagontop#Rei Anniversary#Sale#Clothing#Backpacks#Shoes#Snow Boots#Luxury#Footwear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Adidas
Related
Eustis, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Crazy Critters plant sale

The community is invited to a “Crazy Plants for Crazy Critters” fundraiser to help raise money for a construction project for rescued birds cared for by Crazy Critters, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization established to provide non-domestic, non-releasable animals with a safe and permanent home. The Crazy Plants Nursery, located at...
Economyhfndigital.com

Oxo launches camping line with REI

NEW YORK—Oxo has launched a new outdoor product line in partnership with retailer REI that encompasses a selection of durable tools for campsite kitchens. Oxo Outdoor’s initial assortment of 10 products has been curated by Oxo and REI from Oxo’s catalog as best suited for the outdoors, including sturdy grilling and cleaning tools, a portable and durable cutting board, a comfortable can opener, knife with protective sheath, and a shatterproof French press coffee maker.
Needham, MAWicked Local

Council Thrift outdoor tent sale to open

The Needham Community Council recently opened its outdoor tent sale as part of The Council Thrift during the week of May 4. Business hours for the tent are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. The tent hours are always weather dependent,...
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

The 7 Best Beach Tents

After a long winter, beach season is finally upon us. And although you may be eager to get out and enjoy some sun, too much sun isn’t good for you. Here are the best beach tents that will allow you to have fun at the beach, without damaging your skin.
Lifestylegearjunkie.com

Today’s Bargains: 5 Climbing Gear Deals to Take to the Crag

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below and save on gear for your next adventure. Black Diamond Vision Helmet — Women’s & Unisex: $70-85 (Up to 30% Off) Black Diamond’s newest helmet is heralded as the most durable foam helmet...
ShoppingBikerumor

REI Memorial Day Sale 2021 – The Best Deals for Cyclists

REI’s Anniversary sale is their biggest sale of the year, and as usual it’s full of bargains on cycling gear, clothing, packs, and more. There’s also a ton of great deals on camping and bikepacking equipment. No matter what rides or adventures you’re planning this summer, now’s the time to take advantage of the opportunity to save up to 30% (or more!) on all the gear you need.
Lifestylemomtastic.com

The Best Clothing Racks

If you're strapped for storage space, a clothing rack may be just what you need. Most are super lightweight and even have wheels that allow you to move them around easily. Others have storage features like shelves and drawers so you can get the most out of your new organizing tool. But, of course, not all racks are made the same. To help you find the right one for your space, we've put together a list of the best models on the market today.
Shoppingrecordpatriot.com

REI has Hydro Flask water bottles 25% off during its Anniversary Sale

There's not a bad time to start using a refillable water bottle: They're better for the environment, it's cheaper than buying bottled water, and drinking water is good for you. That said, now is a great time to start using one, as some of the best water bottles on the market from Hydro Flask are 25% off at REI.
Shoppingsingletracks.com

Mountain Biking Deals + 20% Off Coupon During REI’s Anniversary Sale

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Summer is almost here which means it’s time for REI’s biggest sale of the year! Score some killer deals and REI Co-op Members can save 20% on one full-price item and/or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with code ANNIV21 thru 5/31/21.
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

Adidas Toddlers Hooded Sweatshirt only $9.98 (Reg. $25!)

This Adidas Toddlers Hooded Sweatshirt is so cute!. Proozy has this Adidas Toddlers Hooded Sweatshirt for just $9.98 when you use the promo code MSM520-998 at checkout!. These are so cute. Choose from two colors. Shipping is free on orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.95. Valid through May 25,...
Hobbiesromper.com

Tiny Potties, Single-Serve Snacks, & More Tips For Camping With Kids

I am admittedly not great at camping. The bugs, the lack of air conditioning, and the sleeping on the ground just aren’t my cup of tea, but my kids love it. However, I am great at being prepared, which camping trips most certainly require. And having a stack of camping tips in your back pocket can help you prepare for anything your next trip throws your way and ensure you make the most of your time in the great outdoors. (Even if your kids enjoy it more than you do.)
Colorado Statebackpacker.com

Deal of the Week: NEMO Aurora 2P Tent

Even at full price, the Nemo Aurora 2P is a great value. Our tester called this double-wall model “palatial,” thanks to the 32-square-foot floor plan and the near-vertical walls. “I’m 5’8” and my partner is 6’ and we holed up inside with all of our gear, but I never felt a single kick,” they said after riding out a storm in Colorado’s Ice Lake Basin. Double doors with double vestibules (9 square feet each) means you can stash your pack and boots outside, stretch out, and enjoy all of that space yourself. While that kind of comfort comes at a weight penalty (the whole shebang weighs in at about 4 pounds 9 ounces when packed for the trail), it’s well worth it, especially at under $200, which is what it’s selling for now at REI’s Anniversary Sale. Bonus: comes with a footprint for pitches on rocky, cactus-y, or just plain rough terrain. Buy the Nemo Aurora 2P Tent now for $188 (25% off).
Lifestylekentlive.news

Mr Benn collectors' coins on sale to mark cartoon's 50th anniversary

New 50p coins featuring Mr Benn designs approved by the Queen have gone on sale. Guernsey Treasury has released the coins bearing illustrations of the character on some of his best-known adventures including The Red Knight and The Spaceman to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970s cartoon. The collection...