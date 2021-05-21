What Friends Fans Missed About Monica And Richard's Relationship

It’s been 17 years since Friends went off the air. The upcoming reunion special on HBO Max isn’t just their first show together since 2004 — it’s basically the first time the six Friends stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — have been in the same room together since then. According to Schwimmer, while smaller groups of the actors might see each other in the intervening years, the reunion was the first time they had all been together (besides one other get-together about nine years ago) in all that time. It’s a true reunion.