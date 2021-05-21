newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida man caught in undercover sting trying to have sex with young girl

By Erin O'Brien
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A 49-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to coerce a child into having sex with him.

James Allen Shook of Weeki Wachee will spend 20 years in federal prison, serve a life term of supervised release, and register as a sex offender, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Justice said.

Court documents show that Shook posted an online ad seeking “young horny girls” for sex, “first timers welcome!” and “all ages welcome!” in January 2020.

A special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service posed as a 13-year-old girl and responded to the ad, the spokesperson said.

When Shook realized the “child” was 13, he arranged to travel to Clay County to have sex with them, court documents. He asked for a nude photo and send the undercover agent photos of himself, including an explicit photo. He also told the child she could live with him if she wanted.

Shook arrived to what he thought was the child’s house, and was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

In an interview with agents, Shook said that he had a sexual interest in children and that he searches the internet daily for child sexual abuse images, that it arouses him, and that he had searched for sexually explicit materials depicting children as young as 2 years old.

Shook has nine prior felony convictions in New Jersey for lewdness, including five for lewdness involving children under 13.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, CLICK HERE.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

City
Weeki Wachee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
Person
Sting
#Child Sexual Abuse#Sex#Undercover#Criminal Court#Federal Prison#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice
