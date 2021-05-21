newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

A Frank Conversation: Scott and Lukas Frank on Father-Son Creative Process, Co-Directing Music Video and Collaborating on ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

By Chris Gardner
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lukas Frank, the 27-year-old indie singer-songwriter-musician also known by his band name Storefront Church, had an idea for a music video concept for his new single, “Us Against Us.” He’d been learning a lot lately about self-states, the psychology concept that posits that individuals take on or are made up of different personas, and he was particularly interested in a visual representation of that, especially if those selves were kind of annoyed with one another.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
97
Followers
0
Post
933
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Castle
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Scott Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Process#Music Videos#Project Music#Video Music#New Music#Storefront Church#Sargent House#Netflix#Instagram#Queen S Gambit#Father Son Relationships#Father Son Bickering#Luke Singing Acapella#Indie#Lyrics#Movies#Teasing#Conversation#Musical Contribution#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Queen’s Gambit’: Scott Frank Deconstructs the Netflix Global Blockbuster and Emmy Frontrunner

Hollywood has long admired film noir enthusiast Scott Frank’s gifts as a screenwriter. His career stretches from Kenneth Branagh’s “Dead Again” (1991) to Oscar-nominated turns for Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 “Out of Sight” and James Mangold’s 2017 “Logan.” However, Scott never expected to become the creator-director of not just one Netflix limited series, Emmy-nominated feminist western “Godless,” but a second, global Netflix breakout “The Queen’s Gambit.” Frank is still struggling to accept that his brainy, stylish adaptation of the 1983 Walter Tevis novel about pill-popping orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) could become Netflix’s most-watched limited series ever and sweep the precursor awards (USC Scripters, PGA, DGA, WGA) that presage a win at the Emmys.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Press

The collaboration channels the song's hope-filled message and music video aesthetic in a special collection of designer accessories.

CASETiFY and BTS Announce a New Collection of Dynamite-Inspired Accessories. HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its third partnership with global pop icons, BTS. Following a series of sold out collections, the two are reuniting to introduce a special lineup of accessories inspired by the No. 1 Billboard song, "Dynamite." Shoppers can get a head start on the release by signing up for the virtual waitlist at casetify.com/bts-dynamite, which grants priority access to the collection on launch day, May 31.
MusicPopMatters

Jazzie Young’s Blood Ties Help Connect Past to Present With Her Moving Debut EP (interview + premiere)

On the verge of releasing her debut EP, Jazzie Young isn’t wasting any time getting to the heart of the matter. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who’s barely beyond her mid-20s sounds like she has experienced enough damaging distress in the past half-decade to last a lifetime. Yet, Young has found a way to rise above the dramatic upheaval. Supported by a plentiful mix of musically gifted family members (led by a prominent ‘60s human peace symbol) and friends, she is sharing her story through seven moving chapters of song on Grown Up & Grown Apart, which premieres in its entirety today at PopMatters.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Music Video: Jake James – Celebration (Featuring Stacey Barthe)

Earlier this year, Stacey Barthe signed to the newly formed Love Records led by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Throughout her career, Barthe has presented her vocal abilities alongside the best of the best including Rick Ross, Nipsey Hussle and Frank Ocean. Over the years, a Stacey Barthe co-sign has come to mean big things. Most recently, she presented her vocal talents to the rising artist, Jake James.
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Don Letts Q&A: English Filmmaker/DJ/Legend on New Memoir, His Journey and Distinctive Worldview, the Clash and Beyond

Don Letts was at the epicenter of the punk rock explosion in late-1970s London, as the manager of the King’s Road shop Acme Attraction and as a DJ at the famed Roxy club. It was there where he turned the future members of the Clash, the Sex Pistols, the Pogues and others onto reggae and ska, and if those days were all his new memoir, Don Letts: There and Black Again, was about, it would be an absolutely cracking read.
Musicopenculture.com

David Lynch Directs a New Music Video for Donovan

I often feel Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan has been misunderstood. When he shows up these days, it’s in songs like his creepy “Hurdy Gurdy Man” and “Season of the Witch,” in films and TV series about serial killers. This may leave younger viewers with the impression that the psychedelic folk hero went down some scary musical paths. But those who remember Donovan in his heyday remember him as the singer of “Sunshine Superman,” his biggest hit, and “Mellow Yellow,” which hit Number 2 in the U.S. in 1966. The following year, he urged his listeners to wear their love like heaven, in verses that rivaled Syd Barrett’s for their love of color: “Color in sky, Prussian blue / Scarlet fleece changes hue.”
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

YOUNG STONER LIFE RECORDS’ LIL DUKE & NAV RELEASE MUSIC VIDEO FOR “POTS N PANS” OFF OF SLIME LANGUAGE 2

Today, Young Stoner Life Records’ rapper Lil Duke and XO signee NAV join forces for the “Pots N Pans” music video off of Slime Language 2. The cinematic visual finds the rappers in the trenches of a trap house spittin the lyrics to the standout track. When describing the music video Duke states, “With the trap house scene I wanted to show the raw details of what I mean when I say pots and pans”.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

In Conversation: Jenny Lee and Emiko Jean discuss identity, tropes, and writing around a pandemic

In the coming weeks, author Jenny Lee will publish Anna K Away, the highly-anticipated sequel to last year's beloved Anna K, a modern take on the classic tale of Anna Karenina. Emiko Jean will publish her third novel, Tokyo Ever After, a Princess Diaries-meets-Crazy Rich Asians-style tale (a sequel is already in the works for 2022). Here, the two YA authors discuss their new novels, sharing their writing secrets, their experiences as Asian Americans in the publishing industry, and how the global pandemic has factored into everything.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Collaborates With THE PICTUREBOOKS On 'Rebel' Single: Music Video Available

THE PICTUREBOOKS, the German biker-blues duo consisting of Fynn Grabke and Philipp Mirtschink, has released its new single and music video, "Rebel", featuring the outstanding Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM. The clip was filmed in Nashville and Berlin (Sony "Circle" Studios) by Lzzy Hale and THE PICTUREBOOKS. The single is also available to purchase and on all streaming platforms.
MoviesNo Film School

What's Rian Johnson's Creative Process?

It's not how you get the knife in, but how you get the knife out. Coming up with movie ideas is not easy, but Rian Johnson has gotten pretty good at it. He's the creative mind behind such movies as Knives Out, Brick, Looper, and The Last Jedi. Johnson is known for his incredible characters, twists, turns, and for playing with genre.
Musicedm.com

AREA21 Unveil Next Piece of the Album Puzzle With "Pogo": Watch the Music Video

AREA21, the extraterrestrial collaborative project from Martin Garrix and Maejor, are continuing their mission on Earth and leaving electrifying music in their wake. After the duo recently confirmed that their debut full-length album would make contact this fall, they've now unveiled the second radio transmission from the record called "Pogo."
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Keith Haring And Converse Celebrate The Power Of Creativity With First-Ever Collaboration

In mid-January, Converse teased a number of collaborators for its Spring/Summer 2021 lineup. Among it, names like Kim Jones and Comme des Garçons PLAY, but most recently, Keith Haring has been announced as partnering with the Boston-based brand for the first time ever. This collaboration’s inaugural drop includes four footwear products, four apparel items and the launch of the Converse By You Chuck 70 customization program.
Artswhattheythink.com

Frank’s Paper Chase

Call me an old guy but I still love getting the New York Times especially the Sunday edition. You get far more in-depth news than what I get electronic. In 1985 I set up a weekly newspaper in Prince Rupert Canada using a MAC and laser writer:. (https://the-print-guide.blogspot.com/2010/03/wayback-view-march-1985-apple.html). The laser...
Businessocnjdaily.com

Launch of Gala.Art and Frank Miller’s Collaboration with Gala Games and Concept Art House

The revolutionary gaming company Gala Games has recently announced a collaboration with Concept Art House and famed comic book author Frank Miller to bring his stories to the NFT space. This announcement has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from both the comic book and gaming communities. Since the beginning of 2021, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have exploded in popularity within the cryptocurrency space. For those who are unaware, NFTs are units of data that are stored on digital ledgers, often referred to as blockchains. NFTs can be any digital asset ranging from photos and videos to audio files. Although these files can still be duplicated, NFTs are tracked on blockchains which allow the owner to keep proof of ownership. Unlike other NFT’s, Gala Games’ NFTs are part of an ecosystem designed to make NFTs portable entities and allowing more mobile ownership across an insular ecosystem. This will enable collectors to have not only cross-chain capability but a more extensive selection of storage options.
MusicA.V. Club

Meredith Scardino and Renée Elise Goldsberry on crafting Girls5eva's catchy original songs

Every single Girls5eva song is a bop. The first season of this Peacock musical comedy dropped in its entirety on May 6. It features multiple original tracks that successfully adhere to the show’s surreal comedic vibe, captured in groovy beats and quirky lyrics. The show centers on four members of Girls5eva, a pop band with a one-hit wonder in the early aughts. Two decades later, they reconnect for an opportunity to reinvigorate their musical career. Series creator Meredith Scardino, whose work includes The Colbert Report and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, tells The A.V. Club she was interested in writing about women in her age group, and she spent time thinking about the most intriguing setting to tell stories about female friendships. “I noticed how girl groups were reuniting. I saw the Spice Girls were doing a tour without Posh, and it occurred to me that I grew up in a time when there were all these other boy and girl bands who were a blip for a second and then they were gone,” Scardino says. With Girls5eva, she was excited to explore the possibilities of this band getting another chance at being relevant.
MoviesHarvard Crimson

Shirley Chen ‘22 Takes the Lead in Indie Drama “Beast Beast”

Shirley Chen '22 (left) stars as Krista and Jose Angeles (right) stars as Nito in "Beast Beast," directed by Danny Madden. By Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Kristian Zuniga. Shirley Chen ‘22 discovered her love of theater through high school plays — but that happened long before she ever acted in one. As a kid, she’d sit in the audience of her older brother’s performances, awestruck by the magic of the show and the bonds between its actors.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Marianne Faithfull Releases New Spoken Word Album with Warren Ellis, She Walks in Beauty: Stream

Living legend Marianne Faithfull has shared her new spoken-word album, She Walks in Beauty. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify. She Walks in Beauty is the 22nd album in the iconic British songwriter’s impressive catalogue. While Faithfull is best known for her Rolling Stones-penned 1964 hit “As Tears Go By” and her prog-rock leaning 1979 album Broken English, She Walks in Beauty is the singer’s first foray into the art of spoken word poetry. The project was created with Warren Ellis, alongside Nick Cave and Brian Eno.