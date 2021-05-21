newsbreak-logo
Pet Services

The real reason your pets are so addicted to their store-bought food

By Dennis Lee
The Takeout
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans love processed food. Scientists tinker with it so it tastes good with the optimal mix of sweet and salty, and once you get a bite of some, it can be hard to resist (like me and a hot pile of McDonald’s fries). It’s the same for our animal companions. The BBC recently took a deep dive into the contents of our furry friend’s kibble bowls to find out just what’s going on in there that gets them worked up into such a frenzy around dinnertime.

