Fireweed Zinc closes $5-million private placement

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireweed Zinc Ltd. [FWZ-TSXV; FWEDF-OTC] closed its non-brokered private placement announced on April 22, 2021, for proceeds of $5-million, consisting of 6.25 million common shares of the company at 80 cents per share issued to a single strategic investor. Proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital...

resourceworld.com
Huntington, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Huntington Announces C$5,000,000 Best Effort Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (" Huntington" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, to act as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Agents") for a marketed private placement of units (" HD Units") at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit (" HD Offering Price") and flow-through units (" FT Units") at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit (" FT Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (" Offering"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant"), each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.
Businessaustinnews.net

Skeena Announces Filing of Eskay Creek Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') and Technical Report for the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ('Eskay Creek') as per the Company's news release dated April 7, 2021. A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Eskay project page of the Company's Website.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Starr Peak Announces Expansion of Drilling Program to 20,000 Metres and Commences Third Drill Rig on NewMétal Property

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is very pleased to announce a significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis To Raise $300M, Files Prospectus Supplement For ATM Offering Program Ahead Of Transfer To NASDAQ

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) is seeking to raise $300 million by selling its commons shares through the at-the-market offering. The move came on the heels of confirming that its subsidiary Aurora Germany GmbH extended its collaboration with Grow Group PLC., a United Kingdom-focused biopharmaceutical company, by inking a two-year market access services deal for the U.K.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Reunion raises $10.5 million for Guyana gold

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV; RGDFF-OTC] said Thursday May 21 that it has raised $10.5 million from separate private placements and will use the proceeds to fund exploration work at its Oko West project in Guyana and for other general working capital purposes. On May 18, 2021, the company issued a...
Austin, TXsiliconhillsnews.com

Cognite Closes on $150 Million in Funding

Cognite, an industrial software as a service company that has its U.S. headquarters in Austin, announced this week that it has closed on a $150 million investment round. That funding round values the company at $1.6 billion, earning the company’s unicorn status. TCV, a private equity firm, led the round...
Businessthenewswire.com

Big Tobacco Executive Participates in PODA Non-Brokered Private Placement

(CNSX:PODA.CN) (FSE:99L) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered financing of units. In connection with the closing, the Company issued 2,500,000 units at a price of $0.40 per unit, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one-half of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The warrants are transferrable. No Finder's fees were issued in connection with the offering.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

The Company is now positioned to fully execute on its 2021 diamond drilling and exploration program. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ('IMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') issuing an aggregate of 2,386,870 flow-through units ('FT Units') at $0.20 per FT Unit and 5,176,366 units ('Units') at $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,253,828.90.
Businessaustinnews.net

NextSource Materials Successfully Closes Second Private Placement of Strategic Investment by Vision Blue Resources

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the closing of the second private placement (the 'Second Private Placement') pursuant to the US$29.5 million investment agreement (the 'Investment Agreement') entered between the Company and Vision Blue Resources Limited ('Vision Blue') on February 8, 2021. Vision Blue is a newly created battery commodity/resource-focused private investment company founded by Sir Mick Davis.
Businessaustinnews.net

Timberline Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS; TSX-V:TBR) ('Timberline' or the 'Company') announced that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange for approval of a non-brokered private placement of up to US$6,000,000 in units of the Company at a price of US$0.20 per unit solely to persons or institutions who qualify as accredited investors (the 'Offering') under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The Offering is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Marketshawaiitelegraph.com

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation closes additional tranche of oversubscribed $3,250,000 private placement

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ('QPM' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced 'best efforts' private placement financing (the 'Placement'), the Company closed an additional and final tranche of the oversubscribed Placement for an amount of $22,000 consisting of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares') at a price of $0.22 per share.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AgriCann Solutions Completes Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2021) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company", "AgriCann" or "ASC") is pleased to announce it has closed an upsized private placement of 6,000 $100 Convertible Debentures (collectively the "CDs") as announced and detailed in a May 17, 2021 news release, for proceeds of $600,000.
Businesselectrive.com

24M Technologies closes $58 million financing round

The battery cell developer 24M Technologies has raised 56.8 million US dollars in a new financing round. 24M wants to use the fresh capital to commercialise its so-called ‘semi-solid’ technology. The current Series E financing round brings the company the equivalent of 46.5 million euros. Apparently, mainly Japanese investors participated...
Businessthenewswire.com

Lido Minerals Enters into Business Combination Agreement with CAPPEX Mineral Ventures Inc. and Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Transaction will be structured as a three-cornered amalgamation, with CAPPEX amalgamating with Subco under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lido. Shareholders of CAPPEX will receive one common share in the capital of Lido in exchange for each outstanding common share of CAPPEX held by them, with Lido expected to issue an aggregate of 37,160,813 Lido shares to the CAPPEX shareholders under the Transaction.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Prepares to Commence the 2021 Drill Campaign

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to the high demand, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement oversubscribed by $1.1 million. The Company issued 6,022,500 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,710,125 (the "Private Placement").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sunnova Announces Proposed Private Offering Of $500 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NOVA) - Get Report today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions, $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Sunnova also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes the option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued.
Westlake Village, CASfvbj.com

Velocity Financial Closes $265 Million Securitization

Westlake Village-based small business mortgage provider Velocity Financial Inc. announced Monday that it has closed its first securitization of 2021. An aggregated $265 million of mortgage certificates are backed by a portfolio of loans originated through Velocity's operating platform. The certificates, priced with a weighted average fixed rate of 1.74...