A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Laurentian raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.26.