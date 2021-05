Across swathes of the eastern US, the bumbling nymphs of Brood X are crawling en masse out of the burrows they’ve lived in for the past 17 years, anchoring themselves to trees and splitting open their old exoskeletons to emerge as winged-but-still-bumbling adults. But while it may seem like an annoyance if you’re the one sweeping them up—or even a nightmare if you’re afraid of bugs—there’s something indubitably special about this relatively rare phenomenon, too.