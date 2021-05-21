newsbreak-logo
Philly Area Men Sentenced In Armed Robbery Of South Jersey Bank

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Kareem Q. Moore and Antwaine Thomas Photo Credit: Salem County Correctional Facility

A pair of men from the Philadelphia-area were handed their prison sentences in the 2018 armed robbery of a South Jersey bank.

Antwaine Thomas, 41, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 22 years and eights months in prison and Kareem Moore, 31, of North Wales, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Both previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to an indictment charging them with armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a bank robbery, stemming from the July 30, 2018 incident in Carneys Point, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

In addition to the prison terms, Judge Rodriguez sentenced both Thomas and Moore to five years supervised release, and ordered them to each to pay $103,444 in restitution.

Thomas and Moore walked into the Fulton Bank in Carneys Point, Salem County and pointed a loaded handgun at four bank employees demanding cash, according to documents filed in this case and statements made in court.

Thomas then handed the handgun to Moore, who also demanded cash while showing the handgun in a way that the bank employees could see it, authorities said.

Thomas and Moore took cash from the bank and fled, documents say.

Responding officers arrived at the bank within minutes of the robbery, and after a brief foot pursuit across the street, tackled and arrested Moore, who had a portion of the proceeds hidden inside of his pants, authorities said.

Thomas was arrested several hours later, and he was captured on surveillance video in a nearby residential area, disposing of the cash, gun, and his clothing, federal authorities said.

Special agents of the FBI under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark; the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Salem County Prosecutor John T. Lenahan; officers of the Carneys Point Police Department, under the direction of Chief Dale VanNamee; and officers of the Penns Grove Police Department, under the direction of Lt. Jason Spera, assisted in the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Camden.

Judge Rodriguez imposed both sentences in Camden federal court.

