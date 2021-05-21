newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Court hires firm for long-range planning

waxahachietx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith rapid changes coming to Ellis County, the Commissioners’ Court agreed Tuesday to begin long-term planning for the growth headed this way. Commissioners voted during their regular bi-weekly meeting to enter a $316,996 agreement with Kitchell, a professional building services firm who, partnering with design firm HOK, will provide long-range (long-term) planning, conduct an existing facilities needs assessment, and provide construction management services.

www.waxahachietx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Range Planning#County Government#Architecture#Erosion Control#City Planning#Future Planning#City Management#Cost Management#Interlocal#Waxahachie#Etj#Hoa#Department Of Development#Cml Security#The Tax Office#Xerox#Kubota#Road Bridge Precinct 3#The Law Library#Doosan
Related
Ellis County, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

New Ellis County Communications Network Enables Rapid Emergency Response

New Communications Network Enabled Rapid Emergency Response. Ellis County, TX – Following a tornado that touched down near Forreston on May 3rd, 2021, Ellis County’s emergency services led a coordinated and efficient response, thanks to a newly-integrated public safety communications network. By investing in a new communications tower, a new dispatch system, and improved mobile radios, the county enabled various volunteer, municipal, and county-level emergency service organizations to communicate with one another in real-time for a unified response operation.
Ellis County, TXwaxahachietx.com

Summer Camps are being offered throughout Ellis County

As the summer break grows closer, summer camps in Ellis County are preparing themselves to bring children a fun and memorable learning experience. Bricks 4 Kidz is one of many organizations offering an extensive camp experience throughout the months of June and July in Ennis, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waxahachie.
Ellis County, TXwaxahachietx.com

Commishes OK SunOpta tax break

Mirroring what the Midlothian City Council approved a week ago, Ellis County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a property tax abatement and performance agreement for SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc. for its planned new facility in Midlothian’s RailPort Business Park. The Commissioners’ Court approved an 8-year tax abatement agreement with...
Ellis County, TXEllis County Press

ELECTIONS: Bond and prop election items on Saturday’s ballot

ELLIS COUNTY – Cities in the Best Southwest and Ellis County were not only electing city council and school board seats this past Saturday, but there were also a number of bond election and proposition items that various cities were asking residents to consider. Of the 11 such items on...
Ellis County, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis County Tornado Victims Had 37-Minute Warning

Patrick Koopman says he and his family had plenty of warning a tornado was headed right for their house south of Waxahachie Monday night. "My phone was going off: 'Take shelter, take shelter!'" he said. "They said it could form any second because it was there, and it did." An...