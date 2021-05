The Crossroads League announced its awards for the recently completed softball season on Wednesday, and both Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor were well represented with accolades. The NAIA’s sixth-ranked and league tourney champion Wildcats swept the top three player awards with sophomore Miranda Wehrle, who finished second in the country with 18 home runs, fourth in slugging percentage (0.863) and sixth with 59 RBI, earning the nod as Crossroads League Player of the Year.