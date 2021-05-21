Marcel Schmelzer to Continue Rehab With Borussia Dortmund After his Contract Ends

Marcel Schmelzer will be afforded the opportunity continue to rehabilitate at Borussia Dortmund, despite being out of contract soon. Both Kicker and Ruhrnachrichten are reporting that should Schmelzer choose to continue playing elsewhere, that Dortmund will be happy to see him off wherever he chooses to go. This is a class move by the club to take care of their longest serving player, even if he has not been able to contribute much over the past few seasons. In fact, it is also being reported that the club wishes to integrate Schmelzer back into the club for his post-playing career in some capacity.