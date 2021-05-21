Peacock June 2021 Movie & TV Titles Announced
The schedule for the movie and TV titles coming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock in June 2021 has been revealed (via Vital Thrills), which you can now check out below. This includes the arrival of new seasons for David Schwimmer’s British sitcom Intelligence Season 2, and DreamWorks Animation’s TrollsTopia Season 3. Next month will also feature the series debut of new Peacock original, We Are Lady Parts centered around a Muslim female punk rock band in London.www.comingsoon.net