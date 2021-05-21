newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson’s New York Jets Jerseys Among NFL Shop’s Top Sellers

By Kyle Ireland, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The jerseys of former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson ranked among the top sellers on the NFL’s official shop. Wilson’s No. 2 “Nike White 2021 NFL Draft First Round Pick Game Jersey” was listed as one of the top 10 player jerseys on NFLShop.com on the morning of Friday, May 21.

kslsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Harper
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#American Football#Nfl Draft#Quarterback#The College Of New Jersey#Top Sellers#Byu#First Round Pick#Nflshop Com#Twitter#Instagram#Nike#Tim Tebow Items#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Early predictions for every game on the Jets' 2021 schedule

We knew who the Jets will face in 2021 for a while, but now we know when they’ll play their opponents next season. The biggest surprise in the Jets’ schedule is when they head to London to play the Falcons in Week 5. It’s the first time New York will play overseas since beating the Dolphins in 2015. The Jets, like every other team this season, will also play a 17th game, which should change things a bit.
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker visit NJ Children’s Hospital

Months before they take their first official NFL snaps at MetLife Stadium, Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are teaming up to provide some New Jersey-based heroics. In a video shared by the team, the New York Jets‘ top selections at the NFL Draft paid a virtual visit to young patients at Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown.
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson visits MetLife Stadium while embracing new surroundings

The kid is on top of the world, ladies and gents. Zach Wilson, the New York Jets quarterback and next face of the franchise, has completed rookie minicamp, is finished with the get-to-know-you phase, and already seems comfortable in his new Northern New Jersey surroundings. Recently, the BYU product visited...
NFLYardbarker

Former Head Coach Loves Zach Wilson to the New York Jets

June Jones likes the selection of Zach Wilson by the New York Jets, the former NFL head coach on-board with the pick of a franchise quarterback by general manager Joe Douglas. Wilson, taken second overall by the Jets in last month’s NFL Draft, represents the fourth franchise quarterback taken by the organization since 2009. The hope is that Wilson, with a rebuilding roster around him, can finally be that quarterback to end the Jets playoff drought.
NFLRealGM

Zach Wilson Says Starting Job With Jets Must Be 'Earned'

Zach Wilson appears to have a clear path to the starting job with the New York Jets, but he doesn't expect to be handed a freebie. "In this position, the coaches want to play the best player. That position has to be earned," Wilson said Saturday. "I have to do what I'm supposed to do. That'll take care of itself."
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Jets QB Zach Wilson confidently predicts his original Madden rating

New York Jets fans will undoubtedly appreciate the confidence Zach Wilson exuded in predicting his first-ever rating for the Madden games. If Zach Wilson plays up to his self-assessed Madden rating, New York Jets will undoubtedly be satisfied. Wilson and several of his rookie quarterback compatriots visited The Checkdown’s Instagram...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets’ top picks receive their uniform numbers

The New York Jets confirmed the numerals that will appear on Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore’s new green uniforms. Those returning to MetLife Stadium and expecting to celebrate Browning Nagle Day will likely go home disappointed this season. New York Jets fans can officially place their orders for...
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Zach Wilson might walk into your New York singles ward this week

During the NFL draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, and Atlantic writer McKay Coppins immediately tweeted what many young Latter-day Saints in the Empire State must have been thinking. I’m told it’s a big deal that Zach was drafted second overall. I’ll be honest, I do...
NFLwsn.com

New York Jets Zach Wilson Passing Yards 2021 Predictions & Odds

The NY Jets selected former BYU star QB Zach Wilson second overall in the NFL Draft. Jets new head coach Robert Saleh expects Wilson to be his starter in 2021. Under center for BYU, Wilson completed almost 68 percent of his passes. Play Fantasy Football, Here!. The 2nd worst football...
NFLganggreennation.com

Scouting Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

Over the next few months, we’ll be taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We begin today with quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson was the 2nd overall pick in last month’s draft having started 28 games in three seasons at BYU. He rocketed up draft boards in his senior year after he was second in the nation with a completion percentage of 74 and threw 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 5/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Rookie RB Michael Carter expressed that he believes Zach Wilson should have been the first overall selection in the NFL Draft in an interview in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview. Despite the initial statement sounding ‘homerish’, Carter does have a point. PFF gave Zach Wilson the highest passing grade to a collegiate quarterback ever in 2020, and Wilson finished in the top five in nearly every major passing category that same year. Sure, his prior seasons weren’t anything to marvel over, but growth is a very important development in any prospect making his way to the NFL. With a decent cast surrounding him in New York, perhaps Wilson can show that he was deserving to be the 1st overall selection after all. Only time will tell at this point. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLchatsports.com

Matchups to Watch in Zach Wilson’s Rookie Year in New York

Zach Wilson looks to be the head man in New York come Week 1 of the 2021 season. Earlier this week, the NFL released the full schedule for each team, complete with an additional 17th game for the first time. The Jets start a new era with a fresh, new...