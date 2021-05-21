newsbreak-logo
Family Relationships

Homeowners Association Orders Family To Remove American Flag

By Silke Jasso
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family in Montgomery County PA was recently told by the Homeowners Association that they needed to take down the American flag they were hanging. Rocco and Darlene Lacertosa stated that they recently installed an American flag in the front of their home to honor their two sons, both of who are actively serving in the military. The family apparently made several arguments against the Homeowners Association after being told to take their flag down, citing that there are no written rules in this Association contract that forbid a flagpole in common areas. But despite this, the Association is still persisting and says that the row has been laid out in governing documents.

