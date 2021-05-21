newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Yakima man missing for 6 months

By Action News Staff
KIMA TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA -- Police in Yakima are asking for help after a man hasn't been seen by his family since November. YPD says 42-year-old Jason Paul Parmele was last seen by family members in November 2020. Since then they have had not contact with him, which they say is unusual. Jason...

www.kimatv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police#Ypd#The Yakima Police Dept#Yakima Police Dept#Man#Detective M Lee#Family Members#November#Blue Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Yakima juvenile stabbed with kitchen knife

YAKIMA -- Police say a a 20-year-old Yakima man is under arrest after using a kitchen knife to stab a boy. Police got the 911 call late Sunday night of a stabbing. When officers responded to the 400 block of S 16th Avenue they say they discovered the juvenile victim had been stabbed through his hand.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Toppenish, WAYakima Herald Republic

Toppenish woman faces possible vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed construction site flagger

A 21-year-old Toppenish woman accused of driving drunk and running over and killing a flagger on a construction site near Selah faces possible vehicular homicide charges. On Saturday, Bonnie M. Stewart was stepping off the running board of a dump truck in a lane closed to traffic on State Route 823 in Selah when a 2006 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jada J. Gibson struck the dump truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima County prosecutor says no-bail holds are 'a powerful tool' that could be used in future cases

For the past five years, Yakima County has worked to reserve bail for people who pose a greater threat to the public than other offenders in its pretrial program. But recently, for the first time, a Yakima County Superior Court judge used an 11-year-old law to grant a prosecution request to hold a suspect in a homicide without bail. And Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said it’s a move the county may use again with suspects they feel are too dangerous even for bail in the million-dollar range.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Two injured in crash with Toppenish school bus

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash between a Toppenish school bus and a car late Thursday morning that left two people injured. Shortly before noon, the bus, which was headed south on Robbins Road, pulled out from the stop sign on Larue Road and was hit in the right side by a car headed east on Larue Road, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release. Authorities said the car had the right of way at the intersection.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Car combusts on Yakima Valley Highway after hit-and-run accident

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that ended with a vehicle combusting on the side of the road near the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and N Granger Rd. According to a press release issued on Friday afternoon, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in Washington

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on fixes to the Employment Security Department originally aired in April 2020. A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday. Abidemi Rufai was taken into custody...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Zillah man charged with rape, kidnapping in attack on woman

Prosecutors charged a Zillah man with kidnapping and raping a woman he lured to his home Monday. In addition to the first-degree rape and kidnapping charges, Josue Raul Gonzalez is also charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree assault and felony harassment in connection with the incident. Yakima County...
Washington StateYakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash at Selah road construction site, WSP reports

Washington State Patrol troopers say a 51-year-old Pasco woman was killed when she was hit by a car while walking on State Route 823 in Selah early Saturday morning. Bonnie M. Stewart was walking on the closed northbound lanes of the road at the Yakima River Bridge around 1:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 2006 Volkswagen Passat driven by Jada J. Gibson, 21, of Toppenish, according to a State Patrol news release. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

2802 S 5th, Yakima, WA 98903

Located in all ages community park with a peaceful country setting! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2019 manufactured home with updated vinyl flooring and a personally crafted farmhouse touch added to the exterior of the kitchen island. Owner has added underground sprinklers, vinyl fencing and air conditioning. Ahtanum Park is in walking distance. This home wont last long it is a must see! Lot rent $450 per month.