Greenfield, OH

Judkins makes national TV

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenfield attorney John Judkins was recently featured on the conservative news channel Newsmax TV for a column he recently wrote for The Times-Gazette. Judkins said the specific show he was featured on is “Sovereign Nation” hosted by Michelle Malkin. He said the news channel is a further-right version of Fox News and that the interview aired on Saturday, May 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 16 at 4 p.m., and is currently available on the station’s website.

