(Los Angeles, CA) — Actor, director, and producer Rick Schroder is getting both positive and negative feedback after arguing with a Costco supervisor who enforcing California’s indoor mask rule. In video posted online, the employee, whose first name is Jason, explains that the company is following the state’s law, and Schroder says he’s getting a refund on his Costco membership and encourages everyone in The Golden State to do the same. The 51-year-old New York City native, best known for his starring role on “Silver Spoons” in the 1980s, later posted a new video in which he says he has nothing against the Costco employee who was doing his job.