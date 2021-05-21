Ice-T explains why he’s bailing on reality TV

Ice-T and wife Coco Austin (Photo credit: Nancy Rivera / Splash News)

Ice-T isn’t interested in making more episodes of “Ice Loves Coco” because reality TV is a “slippery slope.”

The 63-year-old rapper previously starred in the reality series that centered on his life with wife Coco Austin, but he doesn’t miss the “corny” nature of the show.

The music star said: “Reality TV is a slippery slope. After a few seasons, normal people’s lives loop, and you do the same things over and over, but that’s not entertaining television. So then the producers want you to do something you wouldn’t normally do, and that’s when it gets corny.”

The “Law & Order” star admits making the show for three years gave fans the opportunity to form their own opinions of the couple.

He continued: “We did three years. By now people like us or hate us. And when you let people know everything about you, you’re no longer entertaining to them.

“There are certain people who will do anything to stay on reality TV. I won’t mention any names! We weren’t willing to do that.”

Ice-T and Austin share daughter Chanel, 5, and he joked that they may not be able to stop her from following in their famous footsteps.

Asked how he would feel if Chanel went into showbiz, Ice told InTouch magazine: “I don’t know if we’re going to be able to stop her! She says she wants to be a doctor, a YouTuber, a model, a singer and a Kung Fu artist. We’re going to push for doctor.”

Ice also revealed that Coco’s father, Steve Austin, has “finally beat” COVID-19 after being hospitalized with the disease last year.

The rapper said: “He was in the hospital for 40 days. It got close. They were asking if he had a will. But he finally beat it, and he’s good and healthy.”