newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

When An Allergic Reaction Really Becomes Serious

By Denise Porretto
healthdigest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn allergic reaction starts when you touch, breathe in, or swallow an allergen, per MedicineNet. And allergies run the gamut from mild reactions, like a runny nose to a severe reaction such as difficulty breathing, swollen or itchy throat, vomiting, diarrhea, or fainting. This type of reaction is called anaphylaxis. And because it typically happens fast and can be life-threatening, it requires immediate medical attention, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

www.healthdigest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Treatment#Allergy Symptoms#Allergy Medication#Food Allergies#Diarrhea#Webmd#Everyday Health#Ige#Medicinenet#Americans#Mayo Clinic#Mount Sinai Hospital#Severe Allergic Reactions#Reaction#Mild Reactions#Anaphylactic Symptoms#Injectable Epinephrine#Itchy Eyes#Biphasic Anaphylaxis#Dizziness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthWashington Times-Herald

Naturally Speaking: Tick bites can cause serious allergy

Imagine you have just had a great steak dinner at a fancy restaurant and after you went home had a good night sleep. The next morning you got up and started to fry some bacon. Suddenly you became very sick, your throat started to close up and your blood pressure began to drop. In a panic you hurried to the emergency room and after a quick check up the doctor left and came back in with a sad look on his face. The news he had sent cold chills up and down your body. With a look of pity on his face he told you, “I’m afraid you are allergic to meat and all animal products.”
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Guardian

Experience: I’m allergic to water

I loved swimming when I was a child. I would go to the pool every week and could be in there for hours. But when I was about 12, I noticed a change. After being in water, I felt itchy. Initially, it was just one of those things you don’t think about, but it got worse throughout my teens, to the point where it was more like a nettle rash, along with itching and burning. I thought I should probably see someone about it.
HealthWLKY.com

Some thyroid medication is being recalled nationwide. Here's what you need to know.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling certain "15-mg, 30-mg, 60-mg, 90-mg and 120-mg NP Thyroid®, Thyroid Tablets, USP [levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3)]." The company announced the voluntary recall on April 29. The announcement states that the medication is being recalled "because routine...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Ketones in Urine

It’s normal to have a small number of ketones in your body, but when ketone levels are high, it may signal serious illness or death. Normally, your body burns sugar for energy, but there are times—namely during times of prolonged fasting and uncontrolled diabetes—when the body may need to rely on other sources like fat for energy. When the body does not have enough sugar or can’t break it down, it turns to fat which produces substances called ketones.
HealthMedicineNet.com

What Vitamin Deficiency Causes Ringing in the Ears?

Tinnitus is a common problem that affects the inner ear. While many people describe it as a ringing in the ears, for some it may sound like high-pitched hissing, low-pitched roaring, chirping, screeching, buzzing or humming. These symptoms can be exacerbated during times of stress or fatigue and lead to...
Home & GardenBest Life

If You Smell This in Your Home, Evacuate Immediately, Experts Say

Whether you own your home or rent, you probably have some firmly held ideas about how you like your space to look and feel. However, if you're not paying attention to how your home smells, you could be putting your health and safety at risk. Read on to discover the odor in your home that could tip you off to a serious problem—and why it's a sign you should evacuate immediately, according to experts.
Weight Lossparkview.com

Celiac disease in children

Many children have sensitivities to different types of food, but how do you know if it’s simply allergies or something more severe like Celiac disease. For more on the topic, we turn to Edgardo Rivera-Rivera, MD, PPG – Pediatric Gastroenterology. He helps answer our question on the illness and how parents and caregivers can help their child cope with the chronic condition.
Diseases & Treatments987thebull.com

Why Your Allergy Symptoms Are Worse Than Ever

Many people with seasonal allergies are struggling right now, including both my boys and myself! we are going thru tissues like crazy and feel trapped in a vicious cycle of coughing, sneezing, wheezing, and itching. If this sounds like you, you might be wondering what’s going on. This allergy season...
South Hill, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

SOUTH HILL - About 25 million U.S. citizens live with asthma. And more than 50 million suffer from allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) promotes National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month in May. Asthma is a long-term disease that causes your airways to become inflamed, resulting in...
Astronomyhealthdigest.com

Can You Be Allergic To The Sun?

Do you have reactions when you go out in the sun? You could have a sun allergy. There are four different types of these allergies: solar urticaria, polymorphyic light eruption or PMLE, photoallergic reaction, and actinic prurigo, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Solar urticaria is a rare sun allergy that...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Symptoms of High Blood Sugar In Nondiabetics

Hyperglycemia—high blood sugar—is commonly associated with people who have diabetes, but it can also impact those without diabetes. Like hyperglycemia in diabetes, the symptoms are difficult to feel and easily go unnoticed, so the condition often goes untreated. The recommended blood glucose range is 80 to 130 mg/dL, but hyperglycemia is diagnosed when levels reach above 180 mg/dL two hours after eating, although symptoms may be felt with a blood glucose level between 160 mg/dL and 180 mg/dL.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Uncontrolled Diabetes Symptoms

Uncontrolled diabetes is when your blood sugar levels are consistently above 180 ml/dl or higher. It can lead to life-threatening complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), heart attack, or stroke. Chronically high blood sugar levels can damage nerves, blood vessels, and vital organs. In diabetes, insulin does not shuttle glucose...