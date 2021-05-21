When An Allergic Reaction Really Becomes Serious
An allergic reaction starts when you touch, breathe in, or swallow an allergen, per MedicineNet. And allergies run the gamut from mild reactions, like a runny nose to a severe reaction such as difficulty breathing, swollen or itchy throat, vomiting, diarrhea, or fainting. This type of reaction is called anaphylaxis. And because it typically happens fast and can be life-threatening, it requires immediate medical attention, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.www.healthdigest.com