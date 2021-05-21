Freelance as an AWS DevOps Engineer With This $40 Certification Prep Training
In an almost completely digital business world, cloud fluency is now more important than ever within your organization. Of course, that starts at the top. If you're running a tech-heavy business, you don't have to be especially tech-savvy, but it does help to understand the technology that powers your business. For many organizations, that's Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud platform on the planet.www.newmilfordspectrum.com