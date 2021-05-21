Danville students can retake this year’s courses
The Danville Board of Education has voted to approve Senate Bill 128 which will allow students to retake this school year’s course work because of the pandemic. The action was taken despite all four of the district’s principals who voiced their concerns having students repeat this academic year instead of using intensive ‘intervention” teaching opportunities to get students caught up to where they should be, during last month’s board meeting.www.amnews.com