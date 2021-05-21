newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brett Dennen will bring his first album in five years to next week’s Free at Noon

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you set sail into your Memorial Day Weekend, make sure to tune in on Friday for a virtual Free at Noon with Brett Dennen. Brett is readying his first album in five years. See the World is due out later this summer, and on Friday, May 28th, we’ll welcome Brett Dennen for our virtual Free at Noon.

thekey.xpn.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Dennen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcast#Memorial Day Weekend#Live Video#World#Xpn Org#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Ab-Soul Reveals His First Album in Five Years Is "Comin Soon"

Ab-Soul has announced that his Do What Thou Wilt. followup is “comin soon.”. The TDE artist took to social media to give an update on the album (and his life in general), hinting that new music is on the horizon. He first shared his appreciation for Coi Leray, who he called “the flyest right now,” followed by his positive thoughts on Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. He then gives a shoutout to Tevin Campbell as Powerline in the 1995 classic A Goofy Movie before ending it with this tweet: “That’s all I got right now… Album comin soon…”
Music1029thebuzz.com

Alter Bridge To Start Recording New Album Next Year

Alter Bridge is set to start recording a new album next year. The band's guitarist Mark Tremonti told The Spokesman-Review, “That's the plan. Myles has his solo album, and I have mine. We'll eventually get together as ALTER BRIDGE. We're looking forward to recording and touring.”. A few months back,...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Dot Allison’s video for “Long Exposure” from first album in 12 years

Former One Dove singer Dot Allison is gearing up to release Heart-Shaped Scars, her first solo album in 12 years, in July. First single "Long Exposure" is pretty wonderful and Dot was nice enough to tell us a little more about it. "I had been playing around on the ukulele and came up with the skeleton of the chorus chords and a lyric-less melody and then revisited the verse, to then sculpt it to work well with the chorus I had come up with .. Each section arrived kind of unannounced after playing what I had up until then many times.
MusicRochester Sentinel

Noel Gallagher's first solo LP was meant to be 'next Oasis' album

Noel Gallagher’s debut solo album was supposed to be “the next Oasis” record. The 53-year-old rocker formed the High-Flying Birds in 2010 in the aftermath of his group’s demise the previous year and he had initially penned many of the tracks that appeared on his self-titled ‘Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds’ LP while on tour with his former band.
Musicamericana-uk.com

David Crosby announces new album “For Free” – Listen to the first single

David Crosby has announced the release of new album ‘For Free’, due out July 23rd 2021 via BMG, and arriving just a month before his 80th birthday. It finds the folk-rock legend “continuing to tap into the tremendous surge of creativity he’s experienced since the making of his acclaimed 2016 album’ Lighthouse’, this time collaborating with the likes of Michael McDonald, Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, and multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Sarah Jarosz.” And the press release doesn’t back down: “With a transcendent quality that lies somewhere between poetry, prayer, and wild-eyed rock-and-roll, For Free yet again reveals Crosby’s rare gift for imparting essential truths with both undeniable warmth and a profound sense of wonder.” In for a penny as it were.
Yogamxdwn.com

Wilco Announces Sky Blue Sky 2022 Featuring Thundercat, Spoon and Kurt Vile & The Violators

Alternative rock band Wilco have announced the return of Sky Blue Sky, a destination concert experience in Mexico that is set to take place on January 17-21, 2022.This is going to be the second year of the band’s Sky Blue Sky festival, and will be jam-packed with live performances from artists such as Kurt Vile & The Violators, Spoon, Thundercat, Britt Daniel, Stephan Malkmus and many more.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Will Return To Kettlehouse

I got to see Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats for the first time in the summer of 2019, when they headlined the Under The Big Sky Music Festival in Whitefish. I'd been a fan for a while, but this was my first time seeing them live... and man, they crushed it. Such a fun, energetic performance that had the whole crowd engaged. So you can bet that energy will be on display when Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats make their return to the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula on Saturday, August 14th.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tim McGraw Posts Amazing Backstage Video of His Band Covering Steve Miller Band’s ‘Rock’n Me’ from 2015 Tour

We can learn a whole lot by watching behind-the-scenes footage of the stars we love. Sometimes, we learn about their personal lives or strange habits. On the other hand, we can get a look into the personality that they show to those closest to them. I firmly believe that we get a good look at who Tim McGraw is on a day-to-day basis when the videos of him and his band, The Dancehall Doctors, surface from time to time.
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Next Record His "1st Rap Album": "Next Level & DARK"

All of the hype over these new music releases has Bow Wow in the mood to drop a record. The rapper has been actively pursuing his career since he was just a small kid tearing up the Hip Hop charts, but in recent years, he's made more waves on the reality television circuit than in the music scene. With executive producer credits under his belt and a desire to revamp BET as a mover and shaker with a corner office, music isn't the only thing on Bow Wow's mind at the moment.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TOMMY CLUFETOS Doesn't Dwell On The Fact That He Played For BLACK SABBATH On The Band's Final Tour

In a new interview with Jason Saulnier, Tommy Clufetos was asked if he ever finds himself looking back on the fact that he played drums for BLACK SABBATH on the legendary heavy metal band's final tour. "I always feel blessed that I was lucky, I was honored to play with those guys 'cause they're a great musicians," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But I don't look at it as — I was never a member. Once a gig's over, a gig's over. So I don't really live in the past concerning that; I always have to plow forward — as does everybody. I can't look back. I can appreciate it — that's not saying I don't appreciate it — but I'm also not gonna dwell on I played with BLACK SABBATH one time, because then you're living in the past. I've got many more years to move forward to continue my career and pay my bills. It doesn't mean that I don't love what I do, but it is my job, and it's my craft, and it's an ongoing thing to me. So that was that gig, and that ended, and now it's, what do you do next? It's always that."
Musicwfav951.com

Alter Bridge To Start Recording New Album Next Year

Alter Bridge is set to start recording a new album next year. The band's guitarist Mark Tremonti told The Spokesman-Review, “That's the plan. Myles has his solo album, and I have mine. We'll eventually get together as ALTER BRIDGE. We're looking forward to recording and touring.”. A few months back,...
MusicFrankfort Times

Noel Gallagher's first solo LP was meant to be 'next Oasis' album

Noel Gallagher’s debut solo album was supposed to be “the next Oasis” record. The 53-year-old rocker formed the High-Flying Birds in 2010 in the aftermath of his group’s demise the previous year and he had initially penned many of the tracks that appeared on his self-titled ‘Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds’ LP while on tour with his former band.