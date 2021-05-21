newsbreak-logo
The rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos already was intense. Now it's extending to the moon.

By Christian Davenport
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - In a flyer distributed on Capitol Hill last week, Elon Musk's SpaceX warned that legislation now being considered would reward "Jeff Bezos with a $10 billion sole-source hand-out" that would tie up NASA's moon plans and hand "space leadership to China." Bezos' Blue Origin space company countered quickly...

www.lmtonline.com
