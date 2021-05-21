newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Warne: Farewell To The Premier League Season

By Spencer Warne, KSL Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – As the curtain draws to a close for the Premier League season 2020/21, we’re left with one last round to find out who will be playing Champions League soccer for next season. Chelsea, Liverpool or FA Cup winners, Leicester City. Just a few weeks ago...

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool, Man Utd target Botman: Interest a nice compliment

Lille defender Sven Botman is flattered by interest from England. The young Dutchman is being tracked by Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United ahead of the summer market. He told the Athletic: "It is a nice compliment when you hear that this type of club shows interest. I would be lying if I said it did not interest me.
Soccerwcn247.com

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day. Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne and has a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. PSG coasted after Reims had defender Yunis Abdelhamid sent off early on. Neymar converted the penalty and league top scorer Kylian Mbappe netted soon after. Lille almost won during injury time but attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici’s free kick hit the post. Monaco won to stay third and is not entirely out of the title race.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Lille v Saint-Étienne - as it happened

Join us for live coverage of the Ligue 1 clash between Lille and St Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Lille will be Ligue 1 champions tonight if they better PSG's result against Nimes. Start of match. PRVW Hello and wlcome to live coverage of Lille v St Etienne in...
SportsThe Guardian

The final day of the Ligue 1 season will be the most exciting in years

While the penultimate round of fixtures in Ligue 1 lacked the drama of Alisson’s 95th-minute header for Liverpool, the French top flight once again produced a brilliant weekend of football. Marseille did provide a last-minute winner, with Arkadiusz Milik completing a hat-trick in the 95th minute against Angers to keep his club in pole position for fifth place and, now that PSG and Monaco have reached the Coupe de France final, a spot in the Europa League. However, the brilliance of the games on Sunday night was not in the immediate drama, but rather the way that they set up the final day of the season perfectly. Teams up and down the division ensured that they go into next weekend with their destinies still to be decided.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Outstanding centre-back prospect urges Liverpool, Man Utd to strike in bid to land ‘dream’ Prem switch

Lille centre-back Sven Botman has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League this summer, having been strongly linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. The talented 21-year-old has made a huge impression in Ligue 1 this season, with his side closing in on a surprise title victory ahead of the likes of PSG, Monaco and Lyon. And, as happened with Monaco when they were crowned in 2016-17, big clubs are sniffing around Lille’s best players already.
UEFAESPN

MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid, Lille can clinch league titles

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Atlético Madrid can win La Liga in the second-to-last round if it beats Osasuna at home and Real Madrid fails to win at Athletic Bilbao. Atlético holds a two-point advantage over defending champion Madrid. Madrid holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Third-placed Barcelona needs both front-runners to stumble to have a shot at getting back into the fight on the final weekend. Barcelona is four points behind Atlético before hosting Celta Vigo. All the matches for round 37 are to be played simultaneously.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United contact Raphael Varane alternative

There are a number of positions in the current Manchester United squad which might be in need of reinforcements over the course of the summer. One of them is expected to be centre-back. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have managed to form a formidable partnership in the heart of defence...
Soccerbesoccer.com

French title chase down to wire after PSG win and Lille held

Lille's bid to win the Ligue 1 title will go to the final weekend of the season after Sunday's goalless draw with Saint-Etienne allowed Paris Saint-Germain to moved to within a point of the leaders. Reigning champions PSG strolled to a simple 4-0 win over Reims to pile the pressure...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Mourinho wants Leeds and Everton-linked Josip Brekalo

Leeds United and Everton may have to see off competition from Jose Mourinho if they want to sign Josip Brekalo, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that Roma and Lille are keen on the attacker. Brekalo has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. He has scored seven goals and contributed...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Top 5 must-see soccer games on TV this weekend

There’s silverware to win and Champions League spots to be seized across European football this weekend. In Italy the title is already decided, but the top-four fight remains in flux and is likely to be colored further by two huge derbies this week. In England there’s the FA Cup final, while in France and Italy there are crucial showdowns from absorbing title races.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Lille centre-back Sven Botman reacts to Liverpool links

Lille defender Sven Botman was heavily linked with Liverpool in January as manager Jurgen Klopp sought after a quality centre-back. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were all out injured, and the Reds were forced to play Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at the back. Liverpool brought in Ozan...
Soccersportschatplace.com

Lille OSC vs. Saint-Etienne 5/16/21 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-110), Under 2.5 (-110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Lille OSC is welcoming Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy in round 37 in the French Ligue 1. Against all odds, Lille is still marching towards the title, and with a win here, they will get one step closer. Lille is at the top of the table with 79 points, 62 scored goals, and only 22 conceded goals which makes Lille the best defensive team in the league. In their last game, Lille was playing against Lens on the road, and they have had 52% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and a solid 89% of the correct passes. Lille got ahead early, in the 4th minute, and with Lens conceding a red card in the 35th minute, Lille has scored 2 more goals, and they have won this game 0-3. With 15 scored goals, Yilmaz is the leading goalscorer for Lille with 15 goals, while David added 12 goals. Bamba has 8 assists. Lihadji is the only injured player for Lille. In their last 6 games, Lille has 5 wins and a draw, and their schedule for the rest of the season is great. I see Lille winning the title this season, and it will be an amazing thing to see when PSG who spent a ton of money ends up behind them.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Man United, Sven Botman and Cristian Romero in complicated transfer triangle

The season has not even ended yet but it would appear that the transfer merry-go-round is already cranking into gear, especially in the centre-back department. Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a partner for Harry Maguire, or at least reinforcements to bolster a roster that has lost Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo this season, with Phil Jones likely to follow.