Freaky Rap Pioneers PM Dawn Wrote the Rules of Summer Style

By Rachel Tashjian
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first day of the year that tops 78 degrees calls for any number of rituals: wearing your favorite shorts, maybe, or sipping a frozen cocktail. And for me, it marks the first day that PM Dawn’s “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” can be enjoyed in its full flower—a blossom that has perennial possibilities but thrives in humid air. It’s the loveliness. The earnestness. And the video—an early tie-dye magnum opus, brought to you not by a Lollapalooza headliner or a Woodstock act but a rap group.

