The second major of the season is here as the tour heads to Kiawah Island, S.C. for quite the test at the PGA Championship. The Ocean Course sports an extremely long layout that is generating a ton of buzz for how it might play. The field includes the best in the world and a handful of PGA Professionals looking to make a miracle cut. There are massive DFS prize pools up for grabs, including a few millionaire makers at various price points. Let’s dive into the course and field to see who is worth selecting as PGA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel this week.