What Does Outlast Opponents in Fortnite Mean?

Destiny 2 players are going to be getting a major shock to the system next week as Vault Of Glass will be returning to the game. On May 22nd, the devs will be bringing the classic raid back with a bit of a twist as they have a couple of new features. The first, which will be the thing veterans will have to strive for, is the World First title and belt. While those who haven't had as much experience or trying it for the first time may just want to jump into Contest Mode. The race for World First for Vault of Glass kicks off at 10am PT, which you can follow live with ProfessorBroman's Destiny Raid Day Tailgate, which will start an hour before the raid is live. We have more info and some images of the belt and rewards down below. Best of luck to all of you in this free addition to the game.