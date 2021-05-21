What Does Outlast Opponents in Fortnite Mean?
Fortnite comes with a lot of unique challenges, events, and perks. One small challenge is to outlast your opponents. What does outlast your opponent means in Fortnite, simply put it as surviving longer in a battle royal match; although it is quite a challenge competing with others to win for the number one spot. The battle royale starts the match with 100 players riding the bus to drop anywhere on the map and win, but the outcomes always vary depending on where a player lands.