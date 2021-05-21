newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What Does Outlast Opponents in Fortnite Mean?

By Oscar Hernandez
dbltap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite comes with a lot of unique challenges, events, and perks. One small challenge is to outlast your opponents. What does outlast your opponent means in Fortnite, simply put it as surviving longer in a battle royal match; although it is quite a challenge competing with others to win for the number one spot. The battle royale starts the match with 100 players riding the bus to drop anywhere on the map and win, but the outcomes always vary depending on where a player lands.

www.dbltap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Battle Royale#Adaptive Force#Veteran Fortnite Players#Fortnite Chapter#Outlast Opponents#Outlasting Opponents#Super Rush#All New Events#Dive#Unique Challenges#Beginner#Perks#Multiple Ways#Wakanda Forever Event#Eggs#Weekly Challenges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Technique Lets Valkyrie Fly Farther

Apex Legends' new Legend, Valkyrie, is distinguished by her ability to fly around the map in bursts using her jetpack. Although the Legend has only been in the game for a few days, players have already found a way to stretch her flying capabilities to new lengths. Valkyrie's jetpack can...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals the next free game

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the gorgeous action-adventure title Pine, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Fans of adventure games should stay tuned, because The Lion’s Song is a beautiful take on classic point-and-click adventures.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Dev Responds to Valkyrie's Ultimate Bug

A developer from Apex Legends responded to a Valkyrie Ultimate bug that was causing players to be pushed underneath the map. Apex Legends’ Season 9 was released on May 4. The season, titled “Apex Legends: Legacy,” brought on the usual suspects of weapon nerfs and buffs, legend tuning as well as new features such as the new Apex Legends Arenas game mode. But out of all the new changes additions, one of the most looked at was the new hero, Valkyrie.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Apex Legends Wattson nerf being looked into

The latest season of Apex Legends kicked off this week, and like any turnover, Legacy hasn’t been without its foibles. One such issue in the multiplayer game is an unexpected nerf to Wattson that’s made some of her techniques a bit useless. Wattson can activate an electrical fence that, when...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends will fix Arenas map exploit on Phase Runner

An Apex Legends dev has responded to an issue where players are able to get out of the map in certain Arenas maps, pretty much guaranteeing themselves a win. With the start of Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, Respawn Entertainment introduced a whole new way to play the battle royale title – a 3v3 Arenas mode.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Destiny 2 Brings The Classic Raid, Vault Of Glass, Back To The Game

Destiny 2 players are going to be getting a major shock to the system next week as Vault Of Glass will be returning to the game. On May 22nd, the devs will be bringing the classic raid back with a bit of a twist as they have a couple of new features. The first, which will be the thing veterans will have to strive for, is the World First title and belt. While those who haven't had as much experience or trying it for the first time may just want to jump into Contest Mode. The race for World First for Vault of Glass kicks off at 10am PT, which you can follow live with ProfessorBroman's Destiny Raid Day Tailgate, which will start an hour before the raid is live. We have more info and some images of the belt and rewards down below. Best of luck to all of you in this free addition to the game.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Balance, system changes and Renekton coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift

As League of Legends: Wild Rift players kick back and relax while playing patch 2.2b, the development team announced what's in store in a coming patch. On Monday evening, the mobile game's development team revealed the contents of patch 2.2c and a nasty individual coming to a device near you who will be sure to shake things up. Renekton, the blade-wielding sand crocodile, is set to make his debut in the near future to settle a score with his brother, Nasus.
Video GamesComicBook

Sykkuno Reveals Why GTA RP Has Dethroned Among Us

Among Us has found a massive amount of success on Twitch over the last year, but major streamers are increasingly turning to NoPixel's GTA Online RP, instead. There are a lot of potential reasons for the switch, but part of it comes down to ease. In a recent Just Chatting session, Sykkuno addressed the shift, revealing that it's simply easier for streamers to hop on GTA RP, while Among Us forces them to find other people to play with. It makes a lot of sense, and it gives streamers like Sykkuno more time to spend playing the actual game, as opposed to setting up.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Dev Promises Arenas Weapon Price Changes

An Apex Legends developer has confirmed Respawn Entertainment's plans to make changes to Arenas, particularly with regard to the prices of weapons in the game mode. Arenas, a new game mode added to Apex Legends with the release of Season 9, is a 3-v-3, round-based deathmatch mode. Players buy weapons using in-game cash earned by killing enemies, and controlling the in-match economy is a big part of the game mode's strategy.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'League Of Legends Wild Rift': What Are Nemesis Duels?

Nemesis Duels are being reintroduced to "League of Legends: Wild Rift" The winner will receive a powerful buff to their abilities. More nemesis interactions may be added in the future. The introduction of Rengar and Kha’Zix to “Wild Rift” is also bringing back their staple mechanic from the original “League...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Knockout City Cross Platform?

Knockout City will be supporting cross-platform multiplayer feature for PC and various platforms. Electronic Arts' newest game, Knockout city, is a competitive multiplayer game. Ever since the trailer was released, people have been excited for the game to release. It has been a single day since Knockout city has been officially out and the results have been highly positive. Check out the official gameplay trailer below.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Devoted Skyrim Player Has Defeated Every Single Creature & NPC

A dedicated Skyrim player has worked their way through the entire game, defeating each and every creature and NPC across the entire map. Now that’s devotion!. As spotted by PCGamesN, Redditor Jaeinskyrim turned Skyrim into a silent tomb by slaughtering every living thing possible. If you’re wondering just what the feat entailed, you’re in for a treat, as these are some seriously impressive numbers.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Overwatch 2 is cutting down tanks and going to 5v5 competitive PvP games

While Overwatch 2 has shown much information on its new PvE content (including Story Mode and Hero Missions), we had not seen much on the competitive PvP side of things until this point. That has changed with the news that the game is going to alter the structure of PvP games in a big way by adopting a 5v5 game style. Once the game releases, teams will comprise two damage characters, two supports, and one tank.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Super Bomberman R Online Blasting Onto PC, Switch, and PS4

The classic arena battle game with bombs, Bomberman has taught the last few generations of gamers that blowing stuff up is cool. It is already out on Stadia now, but later this month, the newest game in the Bomberman series will be coming to Switch, PS4, and PC as a free-to-play battle royale game. Super Bomberman R Online appears to be much like the 2017 Super Bomberman R, only online. Instead of facing off against seven of your friends on your eight-person couch, you will be in a 64-person battle to outlast and destroy each other. Last bomber standing wins.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Japanese Board Game Company Oink Games Wants To Put Their Games On Switch

If you're a board game aficionado, you might have the work of Oink Games on your radar. Their compact, stylish game boxes are much more fun to pull out at a party than a massive Monopoly box, and much easier to learn, too. And now, they're hoping to bring those board games to Switch, with a Kickstarter goal of just £19,500 ($27,800).
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: How to get Ruby Shadows Skin in Fortnite

In celebration of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale, Epic will do anything to get people to visit their storefront. One of the ways they did that is by giving away NBA 2K21 for free. The other one, which we think is more effective for the younger folks out there, is by releasing a PC-only skin on Fortnite. Exactly, the Ruby Shadows Skin is a PC-only skin, which requires you to log in to the Epic Games Store and get exposed to the storefront’s tempting Mega Sale. Indeed, if you’re a console player, you better install Fortnite on your PC already if you want this skin. How do you get the Ruby Shadows Skin in Fortnite, exactly? Read on.